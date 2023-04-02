Of all the elements that go into playoff success in hockey, it’s hard to beat a hot goalie.

The Portland Winterhawks won the first two games of their Western Hockey League playoff series with the Everett Silvertips in no small part because of the play of 18-year-old rookie netminder Jan Spunar, who earned his first shutout in the WHL in a 4-0 win on April 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

