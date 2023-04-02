Of all the elements that go into playoff success in hockey, it’s hard to beat a hot goalie.
The Portland Winterhawks won the first two games of their Western Hockey League playoff series with the Everett Silvertips in no small part because of the play of 18-year-old rookie netminder Jan Spunar, who earned his first shutout in the WHL in a 4-0 win on April 1 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
It was, perhaps, a slight surprise that Spunar, a native of Olomouc, Czechia, was Portland’s goalie in the first two playoff games rather than 20-year-old veteran Dante Giannuzzi.
But, as Portland coach Mike Johnston pointed out, Spunar was the hotter goalie down the stretch and earned the opportunity despite a lack of playoff experience. Spunar shook off a late-game mistake in Game 1 to hold on for a one-goal win, then celebrated his first WHL shutout in Game 2.
“I play hockey just for this feeling, for the feeling in the dressing room after a game,” Spunar said after his 23-save shutout, in one of his first English language Interviews.
“He made things look easy tonight,” Johnston said following the Game 2 win. “He kept the pucks tight to him. (The Silvertips) like a lot of jam plays and there's loose pucks around the crease. As a goaltender gotta make yourself big, but you got to be firm in there, you've got to be strong in there and I thought he he did exactly that tonight.”
The first-round schedule was to shift to Everett for Game 3 on Monday, April 3. Game 4 is i.n Everett on Friday, April 7. If needed, Game 5 would be at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Spunar (Pronounced yawn SHPOOnar) can use his size to his advantage when positionally sound.
“He's he's really a young goaltender in this league with with no playoff experience, so it's great for him to get a little bit of confidence early,” Johnston said.
Johnston noted that Spunar’s play became much more consistent as the season progressed, in part because he became more comfortable in Portland and with his teammates.
“Earlier in the year, we got different games from him at different times. But I thought in in the stretch run the last six weeks, when he's played he's been very consistent in how he's played.”
The numbers reflect that. Over his last nine regular-season starts, Spunar allowed more than three goals only once. He finished the regular season with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.
Johnston said that Andy Moog and Brendan Burke, the goaltending coaches who visit Portland periodically and have regular dialog with Spunar and Giannuzzi, liked Spunar’s technical ability.
“They thought he just needed a little bit more focus to get that consistency where it needed to be. And I think he's done that,” Johnston said. “I thought he's really played well for us through this whole second half. And Dante has played well and they've been a good competitive pair.
In one of his first English language interviews after the Game 2 shutout win, Spunar credited practice for getting him comfortable with his teammates and with the speed of play in the Western Hockey League. The transition to playing so far from home was helped for Spunar by the presence of fellow Czechia native and friend Marek Alscher, the defenseman in his second season with the Winterhawks has helped Spunar navigate life.
The series-opening 4-3 win was a nervous, feisty affair that could have been won by either team. The Game 2 Portland win was more dominant, mostly because Portland was much more confident in its defensive zone in front of Spunar.
Meanwhile, the Winterhawks special teams were clicking. In the first two games, Portland scored on three of six power plays plus a goal that came three seconds after a power play expired. The Winterhawks killed seven of eight Everett power plays through two games. Both trends boosted Portland’s confidence.
Meanwhile, Marcus Nguyen scored four of Portland’s eight goals over the first two games against Everett.
Two wins does not a series clinch, of course. The Winterhawks entered this week with the 2-0 series lead, but knowing all they’d clinched so far was that there will be at least one more game at VMC in 2023.
One significant improvement from Game 1 to Game 2 was Portland’s composure in its defensive zone against an Everett team that used its quickness effectively on the forecheck in the series opener.
Explained center Jack O’Brien, who scored twice in Game 2 including an empty-netter: “I think the big difference for us was we were moving the puck up north quick. I think that was everything, whether that was just getting a chip into the zone, we were getting (the puck) up quick, not messing around with it and creating any turnovers for ourselves.”