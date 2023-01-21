Winterhawks goalie Jan Spunar against Lethbridge on Jan. 21, 2023

Portland Winterhawks goalie Jan Spunar tracks the puck against Logan Warmold of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Western Hockey League play on Saturday, Jan. 21. Spunar made 28 saves in a 5-2 Portland win at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 Courtesy Photo: Kyle Smutzki/Portland Winterhawks

Scoring twice on the power play against one of the better penalty-killing teams in the Western Hockey League and getting a solid performance in goal from Jan Spunar, the Portland Winterhawks beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday in front of 6,694 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Captain Gabe Klassen and 20-year-old Robbie Fromm-Delorme each had a three-point night and Chaz Lucius scored his first WHL goal. Portland pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three third-period goals for its 30th win of the season.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you