Portland Winterhawks goalie Jan Spunar tracks the puck against Logan Warmold of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in Western Hockey League play on Saturday, Jan. 21. Spunar made 28 saves in a 5-2 Portland win at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Scoring twice on the power play against one of the better penalty-killing teams in the Western Hockey League and getting a solid performance in goal from Jan Spunar, the Portland Winterhawks beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 on Saturday in front of 6,694 fans at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Captain Gabe Klassen and 20-year-old Robbie Fromm-Delorme each had a three-point night and Chaz Lucius scored his first WHL goal. Portland pulled away from a 2-2 tie with three third-period goals for its 30th win of the season.
The Winterhawks are 30-8-2-1 for 63 points, second to Seattle in the U.S. Division. The Hurricanes are 24-16-3-2 for 53 points and sit second behind Red Deer in the Central Division.
Klassen broke the tie with a spinning shot from the slot for Portland’s second power-play goal of the night, 7:23 into the third period.
A couple minutes later, Fromm-Delorme won possession in the neutral zone and sent the puck cross-ice to Klassen who feathered a pass to Diego Buttazoni. Buttazoni’s attempt to stickhandle in tight slipped off his stick and through the pads of goalie Harrison Meneghin. The 16-year-old rookie said the play didn’t happen as planned, but his third-goal of the season gave Portland a 4-2 lead with 10:04 left.
Lucius, playing his second game with the Hawks, continued to look the part of the NHL first-round draft pick he is. The 19-year-old Winnipeg Jets prospect scored his first WHL goal midway through the second period. Marek Alscher poked a puck loose along the left-wing boards that Lucius collected. He skated into the high slot and, with three Lethbridge players closing on him, wired a shot past Meneghin. Lucius also assisted on Portland’s power-play goal moments earlier as Fromm-Delorme scored to tie the game 1-1. Lucius has a goal and four assists in his first two games since joining the Hawks from the AHL.
Fromm-Delorme sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 1:18 remaining. He and Klassen share the team lead with 25 goals and Fromm-Delorme’s 54 points lead the Hawks.
Spunar finished with 28 saves. He was solid in tight and stopped several odd-man rushes including a shorthanded breakaway for Cole Shepard in the first period. The 18-year-old goalie from Czechia is 12-3-1 on the season.
Portland finished 2 for 3 on the power play against a Lethbridge team that had allowed only three goals on 46 kills over the 12 previous games.
The Winterhawks are back at the VMC for a rare afternoon game on Monday, hosting Spokane for their Kids Day promotion with a noon faceoff.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
