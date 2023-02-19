Starting the year 2-9 isn’t exactly what the Grant High School boys basketball team had in mind, but it wasn't too surprising.
Head coach Dondrale Campbell is in his first year as the Generals head coach and almost the entire roster was light on varsity minutes coming into the 2022-2023 season.
However, Campbell has proven he can build a winner in the Portland Interscholastic League after helping Cleveland win its first league crown in 60 years last season.
And the foundation seems to be set now at Grant with the team turning that 2-9 start into a 10-2 stretch in its past 12 games. (And that 2-9 start became 3-8 when Roosevelt had to forfeit their previous win due to an ineligible participant).
That 180-flip has put Grant into a tie for third place in the PIL with Benson heading into the final week and has taken the Generals from squarely out of the playoffs and into the thick of the field.
“We definitely wanted to execute more on defense,” Grant junior Chalres Manigo said. “Playing together. We started out with a little me ball, but then we started playing a lot more team ball.”
Campbell agrees that was a bit of an issue at first having an unproven squad. Many players wanted to showcase their individual talents instead of playing within the system.
But as the first half of the season unfolded, the players learned where and what they needed to do in order to get wins for the team rather than themselves.
Ultimately, that’s built a trust within the Generals locker room and a belief in the guy sitting next to them.
“I think the biggest thing for this group is trust,” Campbell said. “They finally began trusting themselves and they finally began trusting me and our coaching staff. You’re starting to see certain guys, as well as the whole group, settle down into their roles and guys are comfortable with what’s happening.”
It wouldn’t be a Campbell-coached team if they weren’t disciplined on defense, and that’s helped Grant turn the season around in PIL play.
Grant has allowed just 50.2 points per game in 14 league games. With only four seniors on the team, getting to that point has been about opening guys up to talk on defense and getting them to find a consistent groove.
“I’ve been preaching to them consistency and resilience, getting them on the same page, making sure they play together,” Campbell said. “You’re starting to see them be more consistent on defense, be a little more resilient in our offense.”
Speaking of offense, Manigo has played an important role on that side of the ball, as well as most of the Grant roster.
Of course, the major help on the floor for Campbell is having senior Christian Green, who transferred to Grant after playing for Campbell at Cleveland.
“It’s great, especially when (Green) has the ball in his hand because he’s a great passer,” Manigo said. “He likes to get his teammates involved.”
Campbell described how the roster is filled with players who can play 1-5, creating a “positionless” offense where different guys can find different holes each night.
That system has allowed for the younger players on the team to find their rhythm in 2023, including Manigo.
“It’s a lot better than what I played for in the past,” Manigo said of playing under Campbell. “I’m playing more aggressively, I get more opportunities at the basket now and get more opportunities for my teammates.”
The Generals have opened up more opportunities for themselves as a whole, jumping up to No. 19 in the OSAA rankings and into third place in the PIL.
At this point, Grant should be a lock for the postseason. And with a foundation built on trust and defense, the Generals are going to be a tough out for whatever higher seed they may come across in March.
“To close out, we’re going to have to be really good on defense,” Campbell said. “We’re not as good as we can be and we’re not where I believe we should be … If we’re going to do that, it’s going to take for us to be a lot more resilient and making those baskets tough at the 3-point line and boxing out and pulling down those rebounds.
“Hopefully we can get it done to finish out the second half of this league and give ourselves a chance at getting to one of the top spots and playing longer into March. Some people don’t believe, but if you believe and work hard, anything is possible.”