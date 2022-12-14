The Trail Blazers are red hot and rolling, winning five of the past six games entering Friday's 5:30 p.m. game at Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks.
The streak has coincided with the return of superstar guard Damian Lillard, who added to his hot streak by scoring 37 points in Wednesday's 128-112 win at lowly San Antonio, which started a five-game road trip.
Lillard went 14 of 23 from the field (7 of 14 3-pointers) and hit two free throws. Anfernee Simons added 23 points.
The Blazers, who led almost the entire game, moved to 16-12. Gregg Popovich's Spurs fell to 9-19.
Three standout stats
Hot shooting: The Blazers shot .605 from the floor, including 18 of 40 on 3-pointers (.450).
Lillard's shooting: In the five games since his return from injury, Lillard is averaging 34.4 points, while shooting .529 from the floor and .507 on 3-pointers (35 of 69) and he's gone a perfect 27 of 27 on free throws.
Bad record: San Antonio had won three games in a row, after losing 11 straight. With nine wins, the Spurs are tied for Houston and Orlando in wins, and the three teams trail Detroit (eight) and Charlotte (seven) for fewest wins. Remember, the team with the worst record has the best shot at drafting phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Game grade: A
The Blazers never trailed in beating Minnesota on Monday, and then trailed by only one point against San Antonio. Translation: They've controlled play and, as a result, have five of the past six games.
Lillard has clearly regained his all-star form, and Simons is making people forget about CJ McCollum.
It gets tougher Friday at Dallas, but then games against Houston and Oklahoma City (twice) follow. You could see Portland going 4-1 on the trip, at worst.