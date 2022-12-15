Mountainside vs Benson 121322

Mountainside's Quinn Haveman (23) drives around Benson's Tre Kelly in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's non-conference boys basketball game at Marshall High School.

Junior guard Quinn Haveman had the hot hand for the Mountainside Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Haveman scored six of his team-high 26 points in overtime as Mountainside pulled away in the final two minutes for a 71-61 non-conference boys basketball road win over the Benson Techmen at Marshall High School in Southeast Portland.

Mountainside vs Benson boys basketball 121322

Benson's Fernando De La Torre (11) pushes the ball up the floor under pressure from Mountainside's Blake Thune during the third quarter for Tuesday's non-conference boys basketball game at Marshall High School.

Tags

Recommended for you