Junior guard Quinn Haveman had the hot hand for the Mountainside Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Haveman scored six of his team-high 26 points in overtime as Mountainside pulled away in the final two minutes for a 71-61 non-conference boys basketball road win over the Benson Techmen at Marshall High School in Southeast Portland.
Jaylin Ormond added 15 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:51 to play in OT, and Brayden Boe chipped in 11 points to help the Mavericks (3-2) hand the Techmen (2-1) their first loss.
“It was just a game of runs,” Haveman said. “We stuck together, played as a team, and got the job done. Everyone just played great together, so it was a really great team effort.
We still have a lot to work on, obviously, but it’s a good step forward. We’re just going to keep working together and growing together as a team. Yes, it’s a good step, but we’re not finished. We still have a lot to go.”
Benson’s Dylan Douangphrachanh knocked down five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 28 points. Kavon Bradford finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists, and Fernando De La Torre added 12 points for the Techmen.
“All you do is ask to put yourself in a position to win the game, and we did that tonight,” Benson coach Earl Clark said. “It just didn’t quite go our way. A missed 3-pointer, a missed lay-up, a slip and fall … it just didn’t happen. So, we’ve got to execute better.”
Mountainside opened a 37-30 halftime lead and then extended the advantage to as many as 12 points when Ormond converted a three-point play to make it 47-35 with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter.
The Mavericks then came away empty of their final eight possessions of the third quarter, going 0-for-3 from the field with five turnovers. Benson responded with an 11-0 run, closing to within a point when De La Torre’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc made it 47-46 with 34 seconds left.
After Mountainside scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, the Techmen answered with a 13-4 run that ended with Bradford converting a three-point play to put Benson in front 59-55 with 3:10 to play.
The Mavericks bounced back behind two free throws from Boe with 2:50 remaining and a driving layup from Haveman that tied it at 59-59 with 1:05 left.
Benson called a timeout with 47 seconds left and was prepared to play for the final shot. The Techmen worked the ball to Bradford, the 6-foot-3 senior wing, but he slipped as he drove to the basket and lost the ball with 10 seconds left.
“We wanted to get the ball in Kavon’s hands and let him either create a shot for himself or for somebody else,” Clark said. “I thought we went a little bit too early, but that’s on me as a coach. I think I should have maybe called one more timeout in that situation to kind of regroup one more time.
“When I saw Kavon turn the corner, I was living with it and, unfortunately, he slipped. If he doesn’t slip, I think he has the layup.”
With time running out, Haveman drove the left baseline and missed a layup, but Ordman grabbed the offensive rebound and scored from just under the basket. One question: Did the ball leave Oldman’s hand before or after time had expired?
After a lengthy discussion among the officials, the three-man crew led by Stetson James decided the basket did not count, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, Douangphrachanh out-jumped Ormond for the opening tip, but inadvertently tipped the ball in the direction of the Mountainside basket, triggering an easy fastbreak layup for Boe that gave the Mavericks a 61-59 lead.
Douangphrachanh answered with a spinning layup to tie the score, but then it was all Mountainside after that. Ormond got inside and scored the go-ahead basket with an assist from Eli Vizconde. Haveman drilled a 3-pointer. Haveman scored on a layup. Ormond made one of two free throws. And, finally, Blake Thune stole the ball and converted a layup to close out the scoring.
“I thought we made it harder on ourselves than it needed to be,” Mountainside coach Dustin Hewitt said. “It felt like we could get what we wanted at times, and then we unraveled a little bit, partly because of Benson’s pressure.
“We’ve played five games and all of them have been a one-possession game in the fourth quarter at some point. We are growing up very quickly and hopefully by the end of the year when it really matters, we’ll have had enough of those tests that we should be a little crisper than we were tonight in those clutch situations.”
Benson played without three key big men — 6-7 senior Tabor Van Deusen, 6-6 senior Redding Longak1er, and 6-4 freshman Josh Crane — and went with a six-man rotation that worked well in wins over Nelson and La Salle Prep, but wasn’t quite enough against Mountainside.
“With only six players, we couldn’t really pressure Mountainside too much early,” Clark said. “But in the second half, when we needed to, I thought we kind of turned the game around a little bit and made it interesting and fun.
“I can’t wait to watch the tape with the team and let them see down the stretch the type of execution that you’ve got to have to win big games like this.”