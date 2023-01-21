Every season, Cleveland High School girls basketball coach Poeko Waiwaiole uses a Hawaiian value for his group to focus on and try to embody.
For the 2022-2023 season, that phrase is Ho’omau, which represents perseverance and persistence.
That’s certainly been the case so far this season as the Warriors have faced one of the toughest schedules possible with plenty of 6A’s best teams on the slate.
Not only that, but Waiwaiole and his two daughters on the team, Kamakila and Malia, have also tried to persevere for their family and roots back home in Hawaii in the face of gentrification and rising costs that are pushing native Hawaiians out of their homes.
Before Cleveland’s game at Lincoln on Jan. 13, Malia wore a black shirt with white lettering on the back that read, “The Natives are restless.” Malia said her family picked the shirt up for her on their outing back to Hawaii last summer, and it’s a simple message she’s happy to spread anyway she can.
“Especially with the pandemic and all the tourism, it’s just been really hard and bad over there,” Malia said. “Even if wearing a shirt to warm up for my game can bring a little awareness to it, that’s what I’m going to do.”
The Waiwaiole has felt the impact of the economic changes in Hawaii as well. Poeko described how the family moved back there before Malia and Kamakila were born, but it became too expensive and the family needed to come back to Oregon.
Of course, having triplets after three older children made for a few more expenses. Malia and Kamakila also have a triplet brother Pokii who plays football for Cleveland.
A migration from Hawaii isn’t new to the Waiwaiole family though as Poeko described how his grandfather, a full-blooded Hawaiian, moved to New York and eventually passed away and is now buried in Long Island.
“There’s more native Hawaiians living outside of Hawaii than in the state of Hawaii because of economics,” Poeko said. “Lots of Hawaiian have been to lots of places, so you never know how well that’s going to translate to the next generation.”
While the entire family hasn’t had a chance to live where their roots go back to, the Waiwaioles are still happy to call Oregon home while Poeko is proud to see the lessons from the generations of his family still surviving.
“My aunt used to always say, ‘Your Hawaiian blood is worth more than the other blood in your veins because there’s less Hawaiian blood on the planet,’” Poeko said. “I’ve tried to pass on some of the same things the older generation did to me. Plus we keep naming everybody Hawaiian names so they can’t really escape it very easily.”
Poeko has had some bonus time to do that with his four daughters, coaching all of them at some point in the game. Currently the family’s second oldest daughter Kaiea is playing basketball at Eastern Oregon University.
Getting the different waves of daughters to come through the game has been a memory that Poeko said has been unique each time and something he knows the family will cherish for years to come.
“They’ve all presented different challenges and different joys,” Poeko said. “I think all of them have also had a different experience because they’re different people too with me … I think we’ll look back on it and enjoy this more than we necessarily do every second of the actual trip. We’ll get to the end of this and we’ll look back for a long time and it’ll be kind of special we all got a chance to do that together.”
Cleveland is learning to become a special crew as a team since the Warriors have played five of the current 10 highest ranked teams in Class 6A (Barlow, Clackamas, Tualatin, South Medford and Benson).
The average margin of loss to those five teams has been 31.6 points for the Warriors, but on the flip side, those five are the team’s only losses to in-state competition.
There’s lessons to be learned there, and the Waiwaiole sisters have felt that sitting at 9-6 overall and currently ranked No. 18 in the OSAA rankings.
“It kind of helps when you know the big names on teams, like Kennedie (Shuler) on Barlow, it helps confidence wise like, ‘Oh I’ve scored on Kennedie,’” Kamakila said. “It’s a confidence thing as well as dealing with adversity and dealing with your feelings and your emotions when you’re down because obviously you get really frustrated, so working on having better control of that stuff.”
The Warriors have put that Ho’omau lesson to good use as they currently sit 5-1 in Portland Interscholastic League play. They haven’t let the early-season lumps break their spirit and continue to show they are one of the best squads in the city.
Leading that charge has been the Waiwaiole sisters, as well as fellow junior Addy Huss and the team’s four seniors.
Last season, the Warriors road came to an end in the second round of the state tournament. First, they knocked off No. 9 Mountainside as the No. 24 seed, but lost at the buzzer to No. 8 West Linn 56-55.
That team graduated five impactful seniors that didn’t necessarily bring all the scoring to the table, but Poeko described how they helped create the structure for the team to be able to come so close to a trip to the Chiles Center.
“This group needs to learn that again too,” Poeko said. “Whether you’re the returners who have done a lot of scoring but haven’t actually been leaders yet, or the new kids we have that are stepping into new roles and situations. The idea is it doesn’t matter how it’s going, we’re going to respond a certain way all the time.”
There’s sure to be a few more challenges ahead of the Warriors. They’ll play Benson one more time and have two matchups against Jefferson still with the Democrats sitting in a tie for second with Cleveland.
The lessons learned away from the game though won’t be lost on the Waiwaiole family. And the team is sure to keep its ho’omau moving toward reaching that goal of making the Chiles Center come March.
“I think for me, Kamakila and Addy, it fuels us a lot because we were so close, we could taste it and it was stripped for us,” Malia said of the second round loss last season and its impact for 2023. “I think for me especially, it’s something that I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re going to do it this year, like there’s no question.’”