Kamakila Waiwaiole Cleveland girls basketball vs Lincoln 011323

Cleveland girls basketball's Kamakila Waiwaiole (20) drives inside against Lincoln on Jan. 13, 2023, at Lincoln High School.

 PMG Photo: Austin White

Every season, Cleveland High School girls basketball coach Poeko Waiwaiole uses a Hawaiian value for his group to focus on and try to embody.

For the 2022-2023 season, that phrase is Ho’omau, which represents perseverance and persistence.

Malia Waiwaiole Cleveland girls basketball vs Lincoln 011323

Cleveland girls basketball's Malia Waiwaiole warms up in a shirt that says, "The Natives Are Restless" before a game against Lincoln on Jan. 13, 2023 at Lincoln High School. The shirt hopes to raise awareness about economic and social changes hurting native Hawaiians. 
Malia Waiwaiole Cleveland girls basketball vs Lincoln 011323

Cleveland girls basketball's Malia Waiwaiole (22) tries to get past the Lincoln defense Jan. 13, 2023, at Lincoln High School.

