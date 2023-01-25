Timbers CEO Heather Davis Jan. 25, 2023

Heather Davis has been named CEO of the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns. She has been filling that role on an interim basis since October, 2022.

 Courtesy Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

Heather Davis, who has served as the interim president for the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns for three months, has been named the chief executive officer who will oversee all business and operations aspects for the Timbers, the Thorns and Providence Park.

The club announced Wednesday morning that the woman who has been the acting president for the Timbers and the Thorns since October has been selected to lead the organization going forward.

