Ida B. Wells High School senior Helen Brodahl remembers the first set of golf clubs she owned.
They were a set gifted to her by her grandpa when she was six-years-old, and she used them often at Willamette Valley Country Club growing up with both of her parents as members there.
From the weekends spent in Canby growing up to the second round of her final state tournament Tuesday at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks, golf has been an integral part of Brodahl’s life.
And after hanging tough on the back nine Tuesday to come back and finish at 1-over 145 for the tournament, Brodahl brought home the biggest prize a high school golfer can achieve with a first-place individual medal at the 2023 state championships.
“I’m so thrilled, this was kind of the goal for this year,” Brodahl said. “I’m so excited about it, I’m so happy.”
Brodahl was the leader after round one as she was the only player in the field to put up a red number with a 1-under 71.
In round two, she carded her worst nine of the four she played with a 2-over 38 on the front, opening the door for Cleveland freshman Kate Ly who shot 5-under 31 on the front and took a two stroke lead on Brodahl.
“This round, my putter let me down a couple times, had a couple three putts. It was not great,” Brodahl said. “But I stuck with it. I'd say my irons were working the best. I was really able to get them pretty close on my second shot. I think I had the same amount of birdies both days, just a couple more bogeys today.”
The Wells senior didn’t know the score though and didn’t want to know. Instead, she focused on her game and finished the back nine even-par.
Ly was 3-over on the back nine to fall back to 3-over for the championship, meanwhile Jesuit senior Anna Poulin couldn’t quite catch Brodahl either with an even-par 72 in round two, leaving her at 3-over as well in a tie for second with Ly.
“I never want to know my position until I’m done,” Brodahl said. “I never want to know anything other than how I'm playing, so I had no clue that they were that close. And I'm glad I didn't know because I think it would have messed me up a little bit, a little more pressure than I wanted.”
Brodahl becomes just the second golfer, boys or girls, in school history to win an individual title and the first to win it outright. Sandy Kim tied for first in 1997 with Bend’s Taya Battistella for the 4A girls state title.
The state title has been in the making for a while for Brodahl, who was the runnerup a season ago behind Cleveland senior Kyra Ly, who posted an OSAA record for lowest 36 hole score at 14-under.
Kyra Ly may have run away with the 2022 title, but there was no catching Brodahl in 2023.
“Being first this year was kind of the goal, especially with Kyra graduating,” Brodahl said. “I felt like I put a lot of work in over this past year. I suppose it was just kind of the big goal and it succeeded. My first day setting myself apart was great.”
Great, except for the bee sting she received while out on the course day one, but that minor pain is certainly smoothed over by the gold medal.
And the golf journey is far from over for Brodahl who is playing for Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. The Skyhawks transitioned to Division I starting with the 2022-2023 school year and play in the Northeast Conference.
It’s been nothing but fairways so far for Brodahl, who’s win cements all the hard work she’s put in over the course of her young life. And it’s certainly shown her that she’s pretty good at this golf thing.
“My grandpa gave me my first set (of clubs) and my parents both played, they were a member out at Willamette Valley,” Brodahl said. “I've been practically every weekend since I was about eight-years-old. I did all the junior programs growing up. So I kind of fell in love with the game and it turns out I’m pretty good at it so I’m sticking with it.”
Other local results
As mentioned above, Cleveland’s Kate Ly took home second place at 3-over 147. She’s following in the footsteps of big sister Kyra Ly who won the state title in 2022.
Kate is just a freshman though and has plenty of time to catch big sis, and she’s already off to a great start by beating Kyra’s freshman scores on the same Quail Valley course.
Central Catholic was the other local girls team competing at the 6A state tournament on Monday and Tuesday. The Rams finished in 12th place at 218-over 794 and senior Samantha Morris led the way at 32-over 176 in a tie for 20th.
Marnie and Emma Marrs, both juniors at Grant, also made state to represent the Generals. Marnie finished in a tie for 37th at 46-over 190 while Emma ended in a tie for 41st at 48-over 192.
The 6A boys competed at Emerald Valley Golf Club down in Creswell and Lincoln led the way for the local contingent.
The Cardinals finished in eighth as a team at 70-over 646 and were led by sophomore Quinn Hefele. He finished in a tie for 12th at 7-over 151.
Grant and Central Catholic made the trek south as well as a team. The Generals took 11th place at 83-over 659 while the Rams finished in 13th at 102-over 678.
Junior Emerson Storer and senior Davis Woofter led the Generals with a tie for 43rd at 19-over 163, and the Rams had sophomore Dylan Crowell take a tie for 28th at 15-over 159.