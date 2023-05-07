Baseball can often be a game about energy.

Winning can come down to which team will effort its way to a needed run, or which team will fight through the fatigue on defense to close the game.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you