Baseball can often be a game about energy.
Winning can come down to which team will effort its way to a needed run, or which team will fight through the fatigue on defense to close the game.
During his nine years at the helm of Lincoln High School baseball, CJ Watson has seen some teams who needed a pick-me-up in those kinds of tense moments throughout a ball game.
Not his 2023 squad.
With a roster featuring six seniors, this year’s Cardinals are all about bringing the noise at every part of the game, no matter the score. And that energy has been rewarded with Lincoln sitting atop the PIL standings with only two weeks left in the season.
“This is a special dugout, I can’t say that enough,” Watson said. “It's the most player-led team we've ever known. In the past, I've had to find myself trying to get the guys riled up in the middle of the game and I don't have to do much of anything in the game. It's very much their show and I’m just the CEO.”
One of Lincoln’s top executives is senior Henry Fovinci holding down centerfield, who reached base four times and scored twice in a crucial 11-4 over SW Portland rival Ida B. Wells on May 3.
The win put Lincoln into first place in the PIL, and the Cardinals completed the sweep on May 5 to maintain a .5 game lead on second-place Grant.
As for Fovinci, his leadership in the outfield and at the plate is one thing, but where his impact has been most felt is inside the dugout.
“He's such a dog, one of my best friends,” Lincoln senior Colton Schmokel said. “He took me under his wing earlier on in my high school career to be more of a leader and better baseball player. He just brings a different type of energy that I can't really explain. And he’s just an awesome guy to be around.”
What could end up being a turning point in the 2023 season is Lincoln’s series with Grant where the Generals won the first two games by a combined score of 15-0.
In the third game, Lincoln responded on the road to win 11-7. Combine that with the sweep of Wells, a team that swept Grant, and that one win could end up being the difference in the league race.
Fovinci didn’t play his best in the series against the Generals, but he stuck with it to respond against Wells and kept his team in line to pick up that crucial win over Grant.
“What I love most about Henry is he went through a rough stretch in the middle of the season, specifically the Grant series, and never blinked,” Watson said. “Just kept moving forward, was a great teammate where a lot of high school kids you see, they melt down and they start to become selfish. Henry was a positive teammate and he locks down centerfield for us, our outfield defense has been a huge strength. He's a big part of that. He gets the guys lined up. And he's our communicator. So I absolutely love Henry.”
Schmokel is another important leader for the Cardinals, and he’s enjoying one last season playing alongside his younger brother in junior Garrett Schmokel.
Hitting out of the five-hole, the first baseman helps bring the power to a team filled with speed all around him.
“I like his leadership a lot, he's doing really well this year, having a great senior season,” Fovinci said of Schmokel. “On the flipside of that, he does a good job getting the boys riled up, he’s got a good, stern voice when we need it. He brings things to the table that I don’t in terms of leadership.”
Like any baseball team looking to win a league title and make some noise in the playoffs, pitching is a large factor.
In the May 3 win over Wells, junior Alex Dexter went five innings, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Dexter is one of many arms in the Lincoln bullpen as Watson described how his team might not have the three dominant guys to throw out and win a series, but the mix of angles and pitches they have still presents problems for opposing hitters.
“You're gonna see a lot of different looks from us and a lot of different angles,” Watson said. “We're going to change speeds and get after guys, so I like what I've seen from our pitching, specifically the last couple of weeks and guys are just going out and competing.”
Mix that in with the speed on offense, as seen by seven stolen bases in the May 3 game against Wells, and the Cardinals can compete with anybody.
“Our speed is a big weapon for us, we can do a lot of things, we're a very diverse offense,” Watson said. “We're definitely not the New York Yankees, we can't sit around and wait for a three-run bomb. We gotta put some things in action and 1-9, we can run.”
Lincoln closes the season with two more three-game league sets against fourth-place Roosevelt and last-place McDaniel.
The series with Roosevelt begins at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 8 at Ron Tonkin Field, followed by game two at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Roosevelt. The final game is 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Hillsboro Stadium.
“Our team is absolutely relentless,” Schmokel said. “ I think something that we do really well is we just look for what's right in front of us. And we don't look too far ahead. And I think that's done us well.”