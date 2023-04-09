Damian Lillard end of season 040923

Damian Lillard walks on the court pregame before the Blazers took on the Golden State Warriors on April 9 at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 2022-2023 season has mercifully come to an end after a 157-101 drubbing by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, putting the Blazers at 33-49 for the season, the fifth worst record in the NBA.

Sitting at No. 5, Portland has a 10.5% chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Lottery going down May 16, plus a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four. It also comes with a 55.6% chance to move back from No. 5.

 

