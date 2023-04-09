The Portland Trail Blazers’ 2022-2023 season has mercifully come to an end after a 157-101 drubbing by the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, putting the Blazers at 33-49 for the season, the fifth worst record in the NBA.
Sitting at No. 5, Portland has a 10.5% chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the NBA Lottery going down May 16, plus a 42.1% chance of moving into the top four. It also comes with a 55.6% chance to move back from No. 5.
Along with wherever that pick lands, the Blazers will have the No. 23 pick in the draft thanks to their midseason trade with New York that sent Josh Hart out east.
Following the game with the Warriors, the Blazers held their annual exit interviews, which included Damian Lillard, Jusuf Nurkic, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, head coach Chauncey Billups and general manager Joe Cronin.
Here’s five takeaways from what the Blazers said to close the season:
1. No more time for projects
Lillard didn’t hold back much when it came to his thoughts on what needs to come next for the Blazers after the best season of his career ended with another postseason missed altogether.
There’s no more time to wait around for more prospects to develop. Lillard wants the chance to go for a title now.
“I don’t have much of an appetite for building with guys two or three years away from really going after,” Lillard said. “I just ain't interested in that and this is not a secret. I want a chance to go for it. And if the route is to do that, then, you know, that's not my route.”
Lillard described how rookie Shaedon Sharpe has been an exception to that statement thanks to the talent Sharpe displayed toward the end of the season and his ability to learn quickly.
But the message is loud and clear: It’s time to make the big moves that involve an All-Star caliber player to come to Portland and take this team to the next level.
Lillard said he knows players who are interested in joining him in Portland to make a run at it, but the question now is if general manager Joe Cronin and the front office can make the moves to make it work logistically.
“We have to start taking big steps forward to keep us all appeased,” Cronin said. “We don't want to go through this anymore. Like, it's time for us to start winning basketball games. We want to put that pressure on ourselves. And we want to go into the offseason with that mentality and mindset. Not just for (Lillard), but for all of us. We don't want to have another year like this year.”
2. Billups isn’t going anywhere
Billups has drawn plenty of criticism this year due to plenty of blown leads in the second halves of games. Defense continues to be an issue for the Blazers two years after Billups came in saying he could turn it around.
While those issues still remain, there appears to be no desire to move on from Billups who completed only his third year coaching at the NBA level, one year as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers and the last two leading the Blazers.
Cronin put the blame on himself for this season, saying he didn’t supply Billups with the tools needed to win.
“I don't think I dealt him a great hand this season,” Cronin said. “I don't think I did him any favors by giving him the lack of depth that would have given them any sustainability once we had some of these injuries.
“We talked about it all the time, we got to get better defensively. We were confident we could score the ball. Defensively, we struggled again this year, and we just didn't have the personnel that was going to get that done. I just want to give him the benefit of the doubt.”
Cronin went on to describe how Billups has been helping change the culture of not only the team, but the organization through his decisions and input on staffing.
That culture topic is the big reason Billups has earned his stay in Portland, most notably by each player coming to the podium on Sunday with nothing but positive things to say about Billups.
“I love Chauncey,” Jerami Grant, who is a free agent this summer, said. “I think he's a great coach. He's still learning, he's figuring things out but I think the biggest thing that he gets from us is we want to play for him. I think as a coach, I think people overlook that aspect of things. And having somebody that you want to go to war with every night is huge.”
3. Simons and Sharpe remain in limbo
A big move requires some give and take, and the two best pieces Portland has to give this summer are Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.
Simons, 23, and Sharpe, 19, are both explosive guards who have strong shooting talent and are also unafraid to attack the basket. The issue is Portland has that piece already in Lillard, and they don’t necessarily need three guys playing a similar style.
All the players and Billups kicked the question about keeping both of them up the food chain to Cronin.
“I'm not sure. Those kinds of decisions will be made by people in a higher position than me,” Billups said. “But those two guys are really, really good young players in this league, and I'm pretty sure they have a ton of value everywhere. So I don't know the answer to that question.”
Simons said he believes the two can play together and Sharpe echoed the same sentiment. Sharpe later said he believes he could compete for a starting role next summer.
Whether or not Sharpe is ready for that type of move is another important storyline to this summer for the Blazers.
“This will be a big summer for him,” Cronin said of Sharpe. “He needs to get out there and play and get these repetitions and experience all these different scenarios. With Shaedon, his learning curve has been so quick or he's picked things up so quickly. I wouldn't put it past him to be ready very soon, and ready can mean a lot of different things but ready as far as impacting winning, playing legitimate defense, making great decisions on the offensive and being able to carry the load to some extent.”
4. Summer of 2023 will be huge
No matter how you slice it, the summer of 2023 is going to be one of those times that defines an era for this Blazers franchise.
With Lillard being upfront about where he’s at in his career and what he wants to see, the clock is ticking a little bit faster on Cronin and Billups being able to put together and lead a team to a title.
The overall feeling of the exit interviews had much more urgency than the last time Cronin spoke to the media after the trade deadline.
“I think that the optimism is there, I feel optimistic about it, but I think it's just time to just get the work done for all of us,” Lillard said.
Lillard was not the only one expressing that similar feeling about this summer either.
“We've done the tweak thing a few times and I think we gotta be you, gotta be more aggressive than that. It's just my opinion,” Billups said. “If we want to actually do right by the best player in the history of this organization, we have to be aggressive.”
Portland is in a better spot this offseason in terms of draft capital and some of the needed exceptions to make the deals. Now we’ll see what Cronin can do on the phones to make it all happen around Lillard.