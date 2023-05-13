Spring championships are here for Oregon high school student-athletes and plenty of Portland proper players are heading to the postseason this week in golf and tennis.
State golf tournaments are May 15-16 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks for the 6A and 5A girls, Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell for the 6A and 5A boys, Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis for the 4A boys and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls, and Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River for the 3A/2A/1A boys.
6A boys and girls state tennis will be May 18-20 at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton, 5A is at West Hill RC May 19 and then Tualatin Hills on May 20, and 4A/3A/2A/1A is May 19-20 at Oregon State University.
Starting on the fairways, Grant earned the PIL title on the boys side and is sending Rowan Eddie, Emerson Storer, Charles Papak, Andrew Ballard and Davis Woofter to state. Lucas Devlin and Otto LaPrete qualified as individuals, both from Ida B. Wells.
At the Special District 1 regional tournament, Lincoln earned the third and final team spot with a fivesome of Kyle Moon, Quinn Hefele, Ethan Chang, Henry Reuland and Rodrigro Breslin. Sam Faherty from Cleveland also made the cut to state as an individual.
Central Catholic took home the Mt. Hood Conference crown on the boys side and is sending Michael Baldwin, Dylan Crowell, Liam McGinty, Lucas DePalma and Henry Sanders to state. Connor Nguyen from David Douglas qualified as an individual through the Special District 2 regional tournament.
Switching to the girls golf side, Wells took home the PIL crown with their group five featuring Helen Brodahl, Lucie Donovan, Natalie Teague, Elise Madore, and Corinna Murdock. Brodahl took second last year at state to former Cleveland star Kyra Ly, who graduated last season.
There will be another Ly at state from Cleveland though, this time freshman Kate Ly, who took second in the district tournament behind Brodahl. Marnie Marrs from Grant also qualified as an individual from the PIL meet.
Emma Marrs joins Marnie as well thanks to qualifying through the Special District 1 regional tournament.
Central Catholic is sending its girls team to state as well having placed second in the Special District 2 regional tournament. The five Rams heading to state are Samantha Morris, Maci Saruwatari, Savannah Kriesien, Katharine Nguyen and Maddi Gray.
At the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls level, Riverdale qualified as a team with a third place finish in Special District 1. The five Mavericks heading to Corvallis are Hallie McCarthy, Jayden Pridemore, Olivia Schalich, Sadie Meeker-Klingele and Sofia D’Uva.
The 6A tournaments will tee off starting at 7:30 a.m. while 5A will begin right after at 12:33 p.m. The 4A boys are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls slated after at 12:15 p.m. The 3A/2A/1A boys begin at 10 a.m.
Over on the hard courts in tennis, defending 6A state boys champions in Lincoln qualified four for state. Defending individual champion in junior Will Semler is back looking for state title No. 2, and this time he’s not alone with freshman Tiger Semler right behind him in the second singles spot.
Cardinals duos Frederic Kemple/Cooper Lahti and Sebastian Morse/Roland Alexander are also heading to state.
Grant qualified three spots to state, which includes Levi Lux and Josiah Mones on the singles side and the PIL doubles champs in Simon Potter/Burke Reilly.
The duo of Logan Horvat/Ben Ilados from Wells rounds out the PIL qualifiers.
Central Catholic hopes to be in the mix as a team out of the Mt. Hood Conference with four singles/doubles heading to state.
Pace Crimin, Jonah Black and Finn Johnson all qualified as singles players while the Nate Ernst/Graham Chandler duo made it on the doubles side. David Douglas is sending MHC singles champ Jonathan Nguyen to state as well.
In 5A, Parkrose will be represented by the Northwest Oregon Conference doubles champs in David Vo/Raymond Lien.
Flipping over to the girls, Grant led the way in the PIL with four spots grabbed. Marina Seidl and Juliet Hanson are heading to state as singles while Quinn Koppleman/Maddy Naugler and Genevieve MacNair/Maia Gregor qualified on the doubles side.
Wells took two spots, headlined by PIL singles champ Claudia Barberi. Virginia Zanello/Kate Rodgers will represent the Guardians on the doubles draw.
Lincoln’s duo of Anabella Wilkinson/Reece Emmert won the PIL doubles crown and heads to state.
David Douglas snagged a couple spots from the Mt. Hood Conference. Valerie Nicado made it on the singles side while Charlotte West/Katelyn Vo made it for doubles. Central Catholic’s duo of Ava DePalma/Coco Stanford won the MHC doubles title.
Parkrose will have three reps at the state tournament for 5A. Trina Dinh made it as a singles player while Cindy Nguyen/Shayla Nguyen made it on the doubles side.
The brackets for the state tennis meets are set to go live on May 17 ahead of the May 18 competition in 6A.