Rowan Eddie Grant boys golf 051722

Grant's Rowan Eddie competes in the second round of the Class 6A state boys golf tournament May 17, 2022, at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

 PMG Photo: Phil Hawkins

Spring championships are here for Oregon high school student-athletes and plenty of Portland proper players are heading to the postseason this week in golf and tennis.

State golf tournaments are May 15-16 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks for the 6A and 5A girls, Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell for the 6A and 5A boys, Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis for the 4A boys and 4A/3A/2A/1A girls, and Tokatee Golf Course in Blue River for the 3A/2A/1A boys.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you