Nywaun Campbell was all about basketball when he first came to Roosevelt High School as a freshman.
Makes sense considering the current senior is the nephew of former Jefferson standout hooper Mike Lee, who went on to play at Kansas.
However, things weren’t quite working out on the hardwood like Campbell had hoped for. His basketball coach Tyler Brown suggested giving track and field a try.
Some three and a half years later, the pivot to track has resulted in Campbell being one of the best high school throwers in the state of Oregon.
“He's become a student of the game,” Roosevelt throwing coach Pete Follmer said of Campbell. “He's watching videos – it's so easy to get film on Instagram and Tiktok and Twitter – and he’s watching it. And that's why I tell these kids like, ‘You just got to be a student of the game,’ and he really has taken to that. Really grown a lot just by himself.”
The start to Campbell’s throwing career started off rocky thanks to COVID canceling the 2020 season and making 2021 an unofficial season.
Finally, in 2022, Campbell burst onto the scene and eventually won the PIL crown in the discus and took second in the shot put, earning a spot at the state championships in both events.
Campbell went on to place fifth in the shot put at state and ninth in discus with throws of 48 feet 5.5 inches in the shot and 141 feet 2 inches in the discus.
All that success came in Campbell’s first real reason of trying out the sport.
“Obviously, he's got a great frame – that’s what I've always heard is you can't coach height – and in discus a long wingspan helps,” Follmer said. “It's just like anything else, you got to be a good athlete. I think he's just a great athlete. He's strong, he's explosive, he works hard, he warms up well, all the little things. It's not rocket science, and he does it.”
That pure athleticism has been on display outside of the throwing circle in a number of ways, but most notable was this past fall when Campbell suited up for the Rough Riders football team, the first time he played the sport since seventh grade.
Roosevelt head coach Ryan McCants said he tried to slow play Campbell into coming out for football, starting with Campbell’s sophomore year.
Campbell finally broke down and gave it a shot as a senior, and the results were everything both he and McCants could have asked for.
The senior was a terror on defense from the linebacker and defensive line positions, anchoring a Rough Riders defense that propelled them into a three-way tie for first in the PIL.
On offense, Campbell was a go-to weapon out of the tight end spot and of course used his big frame to block for a tough running game Roosevelt had.
But what football really helped Campbell with was finding confidence in a quiet kid and displaying a competitive edge that can lend itself over to any sport.
“As you start to see him really gain his confidence and really grow within himself, that swagger started to come out, flexing a little bit after scoring,” McCants said. “I think he just needed that confirmation of who he was as an athlete. And the results kind of proved that to him.”
Now in the 2023 track and field season, Campbell’s proof is in the records he’s broken.
The senior broke his own school record from the 2022 season in the discus when he launched a throw of 160-2.75 at the Oregon Relays on April 22 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
He followed that up by breaking the Roosevelt record in the shot put with a throw of 54-00.5 at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays on April 28. The old mark was 51-11 by Eric Gustafson in 1982.
While breaking records and gunning for state titles is nice, what Campbell’s enjoyed the most about the sport is getting to meet new people.
“Meeting new friends and the meets,” Campbell said. “It's not silent, it's kids talking to you. Like, you'll get a big PR and they're happy for you. Stuff like that, it’s so great to be in this sport.”
Campbell pays it back at practice as well, being the coach for the younger throwers when Follmer is running late or can’t make it.
Campbell has even convinced some of his friends to come out and try the sport, growing the Roosevelt team overall.
“He's just so nice to all his teammates, everybody loves him,” Follmer said. “He's just such a fun, personable person. You go to the track meets, and even his opponents, everybody loves him, which is fun to see.”
Campbell is one of many pieces who have helped turn around the Roosevelt track and field program under head coach Jonquil Vann. The program had 30 kids when Vann first took over eight years ago and is now over 160 in 2023.
The Rough Riders took home the PIL title on the boys side in 2022 for the first time in over 80 years according to Vann.
Student-athletes like Campbell are all over the Roosevelt program as the Rough Riders look to make another splash at districts come May 17-19.
For Campbell, his goal has always been to go to college to play a sport, specifically basketball. After his senior year, he might have the choice between two different sports in football and track, or potentially both if the right school comes around.
The exciting part is that he’s only done both sports for a year or two and still excelled, meaning he’s only scratched the surface of his potential in each.
“That's what gets me excited, like you think about if he were to be committed to a weight program, put on some muscle, he could really do whatever he wants, whether it be football or track,” Follmer said. “But obviously I'm biased. I’d love for him to stay with (throwing).”
What started as hoop dreams has become so much more for the shy and friendly Campbell during his four years at Roosevelt.
There’s still time to leave some final marks, and whatever comes next will be another win for the athlete doing it all the right way.
“I think he just wants an opportunity, and I think in a perfect world, he would love to do both, potentially,” McCants said. “Somebody's gonna get extremely lucky to have that kid in their program when it's all said and done because he's a special one.”