Twilight Relays14.jpg

Roosevelt's Nywaun Campbell throws in the boys shot put.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Nywaun Campbell was all about basketball when he first came to Roosevelt High School as a freshman.

Makes sense considering the current senior is the nephew of former Jefferson standout hooper Mike Lee, who went on to play at Kansas.

Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays: 2023 final individual and team results
Practice makes perfect for Roosevelt football's turnaround

Roosevelt football's Nywaun Campbell (4) evades an Ida B. Wells' Emmett Davis (7) on a catch and run Sept. 30 at Ida B. Wells High School.
Twilight Relays08.jpg

Roosevelt's Nywaun Campbell throws in the boys shot put.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you