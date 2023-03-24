While the Portland Trail Blazers season might be on its deathbed, Trendon Watford is providing the kind of jolt needed to keep things interesting.
The second-year forward has started three of the last four games for the Blazers and has helped them stay competitive by averaging 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and two steals.
His upswing was highlighted in the Blazers’ 127-115 win at Utah on Wednesday, March 24 when he matched a season high with 21 points, but also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out five assists and made his impact felt on defense with two blocks and a steal.
Watford, starting in place of Jerami Grant who has missed the last four games due to a left quad contusion, isn’t just making an impact on the floor either. But that’s been the case all season inside the locker room.
“Aside from the numbers, he just impacts the team with his spirit at all times,” Billups told reporters following the win over Utah. “When he gets the numbers, that’s just extra.”
Part of the reason those numbers have been coming up could be from Watford getting more run time at power forward rather than playing as a backup center like he has for most of the season.
There was a large stretch during the season where Watford didn’t see the floor at all with Billups favoring Drew Eubanks more as the backup center with Jusuf Nurkic starting. Despite the lack of minutes, Watford kept putting in the work behind the scenes.
Watford said he wasn’t frustrated at all with having to play the backup center role, but he agrees that being back at the four has helped open his game up.
“I’m definitely more comfortable being at the four than five, but even at the five (Billups) lets me play my position, just I’m having to guard bigger guys, box out bigger guys,” Watford said. “At the four, I’m on the perimeter a lot and I’m just able to play in space.”
And it’s that ability to play in space that’s helped open up the Blazers offense a little more and get the open looks to other players not named Damian Lillard. They haven’t always fallen, but they’ve been there more seemingly the last week.
Watford attributes his playmaking ability back to his dad, saying that he never allowed the 6-foot-8 forward to play much in the post growing up and instead wanted him to focus on his ball handling and decision making.
Having that background more normal to guard in a 6-foot-8 body gives Watford the unique ability to make plays from every spot on the court.
“He’s shooting it a lot better and just the experience he was able to get last year has made a huge impact on him,” Billups said of Watford’s growth. “His playmaking, his feel – he already had a good feel for the game — he’s done a much better job this year of understanding how to get our best players shots.”
Getting the most out of the other guys has been part of the challenge for the Blazers this season, who take on Chicago tonight at 7 p.m. with all the normal starters out, including Lillard.
Billups has said multiple times that he’s got a team full of quiet guys, but that’s certainly not the case with Watford.
His low and booming voice is unmistakable in the locker room, and even said at the Blazers media day before the season that he hopes to be a light for the guys no matter the situation.
“He’s the connector,” Billups said. “He can connect with the veterans on the team, the young guys, he just has that type of infectious personality about him that people follow Trendon. He has that and it's a beautiful thing. And it’s rare too for a young guy like that to have that.”
The last few weeks of the season are sure to be a little rough, but the energy from Watford will be infectious enough to still give Blazers fans a reason to tune in.
And that’s especially true if he keeps throwing dimes to rookie Shaedon Sharpe for some highlight-reel dunks.
Those two are sure to see the court plenty in the Blazers’ last 10 games. And hopefully the light Watford brings is enough to shine into the offseason after a darker than expected regular season.
“Being that glue guy, being that guy that sort of brightens up the locker room everyday, I pride myself in that,” Watford said. “I think that helps us out a lot on the court because we’re all connected and the chemistry there.”