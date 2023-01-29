Nassir Little Blazers vs Phoenix Suns 102122

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little hangs onto the rim following a dunk against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 21, 2022, at the Moda Center.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Head coach Chauncey Billups will be the first to admit that he’s got a quiet team on his hands in the current iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers.

That’s lent itself to issues defensively for this team when it comes to assignments and rotations, but the Blazers have received a much-needed boost in the past couple of weeks.

Jabari Walker

Jabari Walker
Nassir Little

LITTLE

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you