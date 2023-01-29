Head coach Chauncey Billups will be the first to admit that he’s got a quiet team on his hands in the current iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers.
That’s lent itself to issues defensively for this team when it comes to assignments and rotations, but the Blazers have received a much-needed boost in the past couple of weeks.
That jolt has been the play of Nassir Little off the bench, and recently starting Jan. 28 against visiting Toronto in place of an injured Josh Hart.
Not only has the fourth-year forward brought his talent and energy to the court, he’s opened up to his team and taken on a leadership role with the guys in the locker room.
“Nas is very vocal, and with the young guys you can see him in practice or even in games kind of pull them to the side and tell them what to look for, what to look at, what to say if guys aren’t talking,” Billups said. “Nas’ voice is really expanding this year and I’ve been proud of him because it’s something that last year that I’d always say, ‘You got to talk more, man.’”
Little did plenty of talking when Blazers rookie Jabari Walker was drafted back in June. Walker said during the Blazers media day that Little has been one of the guys who had helped him the most with settling into Portland.
Fast forward a few months and the two have gotten closer through hangouts at Little’s house, studio sessions making music, playing video games, checking out the Les Schwab Invitational basketball tournament, or just getting out for a bowl of ramen.
All of that has made the adjustment to NBA life a little bit easier for Walker.
“Nas is a down-to-earth guy, from day one treating me like I was already his friend,” Walker said. “Me and him just had great conversations off the bat. Whenever I’m stressed out, he told me his experience as a rookie and told me to be patient and be ready. Hearing stuff like that has calmed me down throughout the season.”
Little has had plenty of war stories already in three-and-a-half seasons as a pro. The forward had his season end last year due to a shoulder injury and has already missed 21 games this year due to a hip injury.
Little returned Jan. 15 in a game against Dallas, but for Walker and the rest of the team, it seemed like he was never really gone, thanks to the voice he’s found in the locker room.
“Sometimes I forgot he was injured just because of his impact in the locker room,” Walker said. “He would talk so much … He talks during film, he always has something to say, whether you want to hear it or not. He always has input to say toward the team. He’s very vocal.”
Vocals aren’t going to show up in the stat sheet, but the energy off the bench has seen some improvement. First it came with Gary Payton II returning, and now Little can bring that fire at the forward spot.
Little certainly isn’t afraid to mix it up, as seen by getting into a little face-to-face spat with Fred VanVleet during Portland’s latest game.
As for differences on the scoreboard, Billups said the team missed his shot-making ability, whether that be catch and shoot 3-pointers or driving for his own buckets. Little has averaged 8.4 points per game since returning from the hip injury.
Billups also said the team missed his effort particularly on the offensive glass, but also overall on the boards. Little is averaging 3.2 rebounds per game this season.
Above all though, the Blazers missed his fire.
“Just his energy more than anything is pretty infectious,” Billups said. “He plays with his athleticism on display every night. It just helps you. It helps everybody.”
It’s clear that Little has helped Walker as well, and the rookie got a larger piece of the rotation toward the end of December through January with Little on the shelf.
There’s only so much Little can prepare the youngster for, and the biggest lesson Walker learned in his extended minutes during that stretch was about the speed of the NBA.
“Things get a little more advanced as people start to pick up on you, like timing,” Walker said. “Once they see you do certain things to a team and get away with it, you have to make adjustments. Me being out there for such a quick amount of time, I didn’t know certain adjustments would be made. But as I slow down and watch film, I realize that they’re going to come this way, so next time I get out there I’ll be better prepared.”
Portland hoped to be better prepared with everyone on the team coming into shape during its recent six-game homestand. At least, until Josh Hart and Jusuf Nurkic got hurt during a Jan. 25 win over Utah.
Both of them missed the next game Jan. 28 against Toronto with hamstring tightness for Hart and calf soreness for Nurkic — hopefully not long-term injuries.
But having Little back has been an important piece to see exactly what this roster looks like when fully healthy.
Now the hope is Little’s voice can continue to help the Blazers locker room connect on the floor.
“As ready as can be, you can’t ask for much more,” Walker said. “He’s given us a pick-up, he’s played his role to the T, and he’s done everything the coaches have asked.”
Up next
Wednesday, Feb. 1: 4 p.m. at Memphis
Friday, Feb. 3: 4 p.m. at Washington
Saturday, Feb. 4: 5 p.m. at Chicago
Monday, Feb. 6: 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee