Often what makes or breaks a team finishing in the top four and bringing home a trophy from the OSAA state swimming competition are the relay events.
However, with just Thomas Olsen and Julian Hernandez representing Parkrose High School, it seemed like the 5A state meet would be more so about individual results.
Last season, the Broncos took home a fourth place trophy thanks in part to having two relays join the duo at state.
In 2023, it was just the pair.
But behind three total titles and one second place finish, Olsen and Hernandez powered Parkrose to a repeat performance and another fourth place trophy, scoring 26 points to best Wilsonville in fifth with 18.
“It’s amazing, I don’t know if it’s ever been done,” Parkrose coach Gary Muzzy said. “But they deserve it. They work super hard to push each other. It’s surreal, it’s never been done I think.”
Olsen did plenty of things that had never been done during his weekend at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
It started by breaking the 5A record in the boys 200-yard freestyle during preliminaries with a time of 1 minute, 39.38 seconds. That broke Logan Storie’s (Corvallis) record of 1:39.98 from 2007.
Olsen cemented the state title on Saturday with an ever faster swim, touching the wall at 1:39.14
That time ended up being the fastest time in the state, regardless of classification for the USC-commit.
“I think we figured it was going to happen because he puts the work in,” Fuzzy said of Olsen. “The future is bright for him, he puts in the work and he deserves it all and I think he’ll end up getting it all.”
Olsen broke the 5A record in the boys 500-yard freestyle later in the meet with a time of 4:26.52, knocking off Corvallis’ Logan Storie’s record of 4:27.41 from 2007.
That one wasn’t quite the best time in the state as Jesuit’s Diego Nosack broke the Oregon record in the boys 500 with a time of 4:25.02 during the 6A meet.
But that just means Olsen has motivation and a goal for his senior season.
“I hold high expectations for myself,” Olsen said. “I hold myself accountable and I always want to do better. Even if I would have gone 4:15, I probably still would have been disappointed and there could have been something I could have cleaned up in the race. That’s kind of how I am with everything, there’s always something more to give.”
Olsen’s teammate in Hernandez understands having more to give, especially with 2023 representing the final high school swim of his career as a senior.
A state title has eluded Hernandez having faced some tough competition during his time in the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke.
That changed in the 100 fly though when Hernandez touched in a time of 51.26, holding off Andrew Hanson of Crescent Valley in second place at 51.42.
Hernandez fell a little bit shy in the 100 back, taking second place with a time of 53.42 behind Caldera’s Campbell McKean in a time of 51.01.
Getting that state title at long last though isn’t something Hernandez takes lightly.
“When I first touched I saw the guy right next to me, and I was like, ‘Oh no,’ because he came in quick,” Hernandez said. “A sigh of relief when I saw I got the one right next to my name, so that was really exciting.
“This year, having some really tight competition and being able to pull it off felt really nice and I felt really relieved afterwards.”
Hernandez, a student at King’s Way Christian School in Vancouver, Washington, described how the season was difficult as he played water polo for longer than expected and got into the swimming season late.
Fuzzy said it was special to see Hernandez close the high school career with a win after taking second place every year outside of a fourth place finish in his freshman year.
More importantly, the two have enjoyed every second they’ve had practicing and enjoying life together outside of the pool.
Olsen switched club teams in middle school after the two swam together for a while as kids, but the bond never changed between the duo.
“He’s been my best friend since we were 8 or 9-years-old, I grew up with him, I play Fortnite with him weekly,” Olsen said. “We’ve always been there for each other since a young age and we always push ourselves to levels that we didn’t think we’d be able to reach.”
Hernandez added: “The high school season we’re able to come together and hang out, and it’s the funnest time ever. More than I could ask for in a best friend honestly.”
Hernandez is heading to Concordia University Irvine next year while Olsen is committed to USC. The two schools are separated by only 46 miles, so that good times can keep rolling once Olsen is out after next season.
But what the two accomplished over the weekend is something that will be remembered forever in Parkrose swimming.
“I was just happy to get the win for Parkrose and the win for myself,” Olsen said. “Having a two person team placing at the 5A state meet is really big and really a victory within itself.”
Sickon makes Central Catholic history
After taking third place last year in the girls 50 freestyle, Dalton Sickon wanted to make sure she went out with a bang in 2023 in her top event.
Last season, she posted a 24.32 in the final of the 50 free, and in 2023 she shaved nearly a full second to finish in a time of 23.50 for the state title.
Sickon’s win marks the first state title for a Central Catholic girls swimmer in program history.
“I think it does make it very meaningful,” Sickon said. “I’m very honored and very excited about it.”
Sickon is heading to San Jose State next year, and now she’ll have a gold medal to show for her prep career.
“I think more consistent practicing and I started kicking a lot better,” Sickon said. “It was a big improvement from last year.”