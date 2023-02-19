Often what makes or breaks a team finishing in the top four and bringing home a trophy from the OSAA state swimming competition are the relay events.

However, with just Thomas Olsen and Julian Hernandez representing Parkrose High School, it seemed like the 5A state meet would be more so about individual results.

Thomas Olsen Parkrose boys swimming at state 021823

Thomas Olsen of Parkrose swims in the boys 500 yard freestyle during the 5A state championships Feb. 18, 2023, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Julian Hernandez Parkrose boys swimming at state 021823

Julian Hernandez of Parkrose swims in the boys 100 yard butterfly during the 5A state championships Feb. 18, 2023, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.
Dalton Sickon Central Catholic girls swimming at state 021823

Central Catholic girls swimming's Dalton Sickon, middle, stand atop the podium after winning the 50 freestyle state title in the 6A state championships Feb. 18, 2023, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you