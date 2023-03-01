CJ McCollum during March 30, 2022 visit to Portland with Pelicans

Former Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. pictured during a March 30, 2022 game in Portland, has now helped the New Orleans Pelicans to two wins at Portland since the 2022 trade.

 PMG File Photo: John Lariviere

The first matchup between Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was overshadowed by Brandon Ingram on Wednesday at Moda Center.

Ingram scored a season-high 40 points and keyed a fourth-quarter surge as the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-100.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you