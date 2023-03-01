The first matchup between Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum was overshadowed by Brandon Ingram on Wednesday at Moda Center.
Ingram scored a season-high 40 points and keyed a fourth-quarter surge as the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-100.
New Orleans halted a four-game losing streak and improved to 32-31. Portland fell to 29-33.
Lillard scored 41 points, but didn’t get enough help.
McCollum had 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and received a nice ovation when introduced to the Moda Center crowd.
Ingram hit consecutive jumpers to put New Orleans up nine midway through the fourth quarter, the second of those a second-chance 3-pointer as oart of a decisive 12-2 run that decided the game.
Anfernee Simons returned to the starting lineup but left in the third quarter after appearing to aggravate the right ankle injury that had him sidelined. He scored just four points in 20 minutes.
Jerami Grant had 28 points and Matisse Thybulle 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Key stats
Ingram impact: Ingram scored 24 of his 40 points on 2-point shots, either on midrange jumpers or by attacking the rim.
Three-point futility: 38 of Portland’s 81 field-goal attempts were 3-pointers, a number perhaps influenced by New Orleans’ length around the basket. The Blazers made only 11 of those (29%).
Bench points: New Orleans’ reserves outscored Portland’s 35-23. Every Pelican reserve had a positive plus/minus. The four Blazers' reserves who played significant minutes were all on the negative side of that stat.
Game grade: C-
It was the second of a back-to-back and the loss of Simons again in the third quarter didn’t help, but this felt like a game the Blazers’ really needed given that the Pelicans are reeling a bit with their own injury woes (no Zion Williamson since early January), and the fact that New Orleans is one of the teams in the logjam that Portland probably needs to pass to make the playoffs. Alas, Ingram found his shooting touch and there wasn’t anything the Blazers could do to slow him down. Ultimately, this is another example of how the Blazers struggle when Lillard (2 of 9) isn’t hitting 3s.
