The Cleveland High School boys basketball team made it rain following the game against Lincoln on Friday night, hosted by the Cardinals.
And they did so because they didn’t let it rain during the game.
The Warriors held the Cardinals (19-4, 13-1 PIL) to their second lowest point total of the season as Cleveland (15-8, 11-3 PIL) took home the 62-58 road win and showed head coach Sam Glasgow with water when he entered the locker room after the game.
Lincoln’s advantage in every game is its size, and that hurt Cleveland the first time the two played all the way back on Dec. 16, a 69-64 victory for the Cardinals.
Friday night, the Warriors came up with 12 steals, plenty coming on entry passes from the Cardinals or attempts to try and cross the court and into the corner.
“It was definitely to pack the paint, make the others beat us,” Cleveland senior Jackson Cooper said. “They got tall dudes who can shoot the 3, so definitely high hands on them. Packing the paint and help side, making the others shoot the ball. We came out really good on defense and that’s what fueled most of our offense.”
That defense was evident from the beginning as Cleveland jumped out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter. And most of that came with senior point guard SC Tresvant in foul trouble.
The issue for Lincoln is Jamel Pichon is also a starter on this Warriors team, and he still caused havoc even with his right-hand man Tresvant on the bench.
Pichon opened the second quarter by completing a three-point play and also had two steals in the first quarter to help power some fastbreak baskets.
“This year with Christian (Green) transferring out, (Pichon) had a position to step up and he’s stepped in that role huge,” Cooper said. “It’s not always scoring every game, he’s a great defender, he’s a great rebounder.”
Moroni Seely-Roberts wouldn’t let this one get too out of hand for the Cardinals though, knocking down three 3-pointers in the first half on his way to 16 points. Cleveland led 33-28 at the break.
In the third, with Tresvant back on the floor, the defense elevated for Cleveland, but so did Lincoln and its full-court press. The Cardinals won the third frame 10-8 to make it just a 41-38 advantage for the Warriors going into the fourth.
While that press put Lincoln back in the game in the third, Cooper, Cleveland’s starting center, was a big factor in the Warriors being able to break it for the most of the game without much issue.
“He’s such a great passer for his size and the position he plays,” Cleveland coach Sam Glasgow said. “He can see over the defense, which is what I think his advantage is … He did a great job of keeping the ball, making the right plays. He struggled scoring the basketball a little bit tonight, but he does so many other things, rebounding the ball, moving the basketball. Definitely couldn’t have got it done without him.”
The Warriors kept an arm's distance still in the fourth thanks to four more points from Cooper and Tresvant and Pichon hitting free throws.
It eventually came time for Lincoln to play the foul game, and the target the last minute and a half was Pichon.
The senior wasn’t deterred though as he hit six consecutive free throws down the stretch, which proved to be critical as the Cardinals hit a few 3-pointers to keep the game within reach.
“We’ve just been practicing free throws, we shoot maybe 30 free throws a game,” Pichon said. “I kind of just got up there and I was like, ‘This is the same stuff we do at practice.’ The noise in the background actually made me feel better about shooting it. It made me realize they know I’m going to make it, so I just stepped up and shot them.”
Pichon’s first pair made it 55-49 before Malachi Seely-Roberts hit a 3-pointer to make it 55-52 with 47.2 seconds to go.
It was back to the line for Pichon who knocked them down, making it 57-52 Cleveland. Moroni responded right back though, completing the and-1 to make it 57-55 with under 30 to go.
The full-court press forced Cleveland into a turnover on the inbound, giving Lincoln a shot to tie or take the lead. However, Malachi came up short on the layup attempt.
That led to Tresvant going to the line where he hit the first, but missed the second. However, Pichon was there for the offensive board, got fouled and knocked down two more free throws to make it 60-55 Cleveland.
Malachi would hit another tough 3-pointer to make it 60-58 Cleveland with 2.9 seconds to go, but Jackson Owens hit two free throws of his own for the Warriors to ice the game.
Pichon finished with a team-high 16 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter, and he also had five steals.
“All the cliche terms: Swiss army knife, five-tool guy, all that kind of stuff. He does it all,” Glasgow said of Pichon. “He guards the other team’s best player a lot of the time, he rebounds well for his position, he keeps the basketball moving and he’s really, really good at scoring in spots.
“He’s the type of guy that can not score a point and have a +25 plus/minus because of his impact on the game.”
Tresvant pitched in 14 points while Cooper had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Owens finished with 12 points.
Moroni gave it his all with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lincoln. Malachi had 10 points and six assists while big man Graham Eikenberry pitched in eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Lincoln had a chance to clinch the PIL title on Friday, but will have to wait for now. The Cardinals still have a two-game lead on Cleveland with only two league games left on the docket.
Up next for Lincoln is a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 tip at Benson. The Techmen were the closest PIL team to knocking off the Cardinals before the loss to Cleveland when Lincoln escaped with a 68-67 win on Jan. 26.
For Cleveland, the chance at repeating as PIL champs is still alive, but slim. In the grand scheme of the season though, the win over Lincoln was a big confidence boost with next week marking the final week of the regular season.
Up next for the Warriors is a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 tip against Ida B. Wells, who they lost to earlier in the season 68-67.
It’ll be a chance for some revenge but more importantly a chance to show how far this team has come this season under Glasgow in his first year leading the way. And it’s a chance for Cleveland to keep the momentum built from a big win over a top five ranked Lincoln team.
The Warriors won their first PIL title and reached the state quarterfinals, both hadn’t been in 60 years. That’s the new bar at Cleveland, and Glasgow thinks the crew he’s got in 2023 can do it again at state.
“Our mantra was, ‘Let’s be playing our best basketball when March rolls around,’” Glasgow said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time … I think we’re in a great spot heading into March to make some noise and hopefully keep doing what was done last year.”