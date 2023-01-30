Blazers Lillard vs Phoenix 10-21-22

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29, 2022.

 PMG PHOTO: Diego G Diaz

And the winners are: Lillard, Lucius, Pope, Van Slooten — Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29. This is the second Player of the Week honor thie season for Lillard. Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in three games as he passed Jason Terry (2,282) and Vince Carter (2,290) to move up to the No. 6 spot for all-time career 3-pointers in the NBA. He also passed Zach Randolph (18,578) on the NBA's all-time scoring list to move up to No. 69. He shot 63.2% from the field including 51.4% on 3-pointers and made 92.0% of his free throws.

• Portland Winterhawks forward Chaz Lucius is the Western HOckey League Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29. The 19-year-old Winnipeg Jets prospect joined the Winterhawks this month and has been impressive. In four games last week, Lucius led the WHL in scoring with four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Since joining the team on January 16, Lucius has recorded multiple points in all six games and has registered five goals and 10 assists.

