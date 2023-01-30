And the winners are: Lillard, Lucius, Pope, Van Slooten — Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29. This is the second Player of the Week honor thie season for Lillard. Lillard averaged 42.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in three games as he passed Jason Terry (2,282) and Vince Carter (2,290) to move up to the No. 6 spot for all-time career 3-pointers in the NBA. He also passed Zach Randolph (18,578) on the NBA's all-time scoring list to move up to No. 69. He shot 63.2% from the field including 51.4% on 3-pointers and made 92.0% of his free throws.
• Portland Winterhawks forward Chaz Lucius is the Western HOckey League Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29. The 19-year-old Winnipeg Jets prospect joined the Winterhawks this month and has been impressive. In four games last week, Lucius led the WHL in scoring with four goals and seven assists for 11 points. Since joining the team on January 16, Lucius has recorded multiple points in all six games and has registered five goals and 10 assists.
• Oregon State guard Jordan Pope was named the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the third time this season and the second week in a row. Pope’s 19 points (17 in the second half) helped the Beavers to a Jan. 26 home win over Colorado. Pope has reached double figures 15 times so far this season.
• Oregon’s Grace VanSlooten was named the Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. The Toledo, Ohio native averaged 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and a steal as the Ducks won at Cal on Jan. 27 and lost at No. 3 Stanford on Jan. 29. In addition to her four freshman of the week honors, VanSlooten also has been named the conference’s player of the week once this season.
Thorns open training camp — The Portland Thorns kick off preparation for the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season by training this week in Bend. The club announced its 27-player training camp roster:
The 2023 NWSL regular season will kick off the weekend o, March 25. The 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup beginning its competition in April. In total, each team will play 28 matches between the regular season and the Challenge Cup, 14 games at home and 14 games on the road. The schedule has not yet been announced.
Oregon spring football — The Ducks spring football game is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at Autzen Stadium with TV coverage on the Pac-12 Network. Admission is free. Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items for Food for Lane County.
College baseball — Oregon State right-handed pitcher Ben Ferrer has been selected as a preseason Third-Team All-American by D1Baseball.com. Ferrer, who transferred to Oregon State from USC Upstate prior to the 2022 season, went 4-0 with a 1.72 earned run average in 62 2/3 innings in his first season as a Beaver. He struck out 78 while holding opponents to a .176 batting average. He also recorded three saves in 24 appearances.
