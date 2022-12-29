With a team as young as Jefferson High School girls basketball is, the main goal has always been about growth.
So with an early schedule that left the Democrats 2-3 through five games, the intention was always about learning with those five games coming against some of the best in Oregon, and the last one coming against the No. 2-ranked team in the country in Sierra Canyon out of California.
Those early bumps seem to pay off Thursday in the consolation round of the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic at Franklin High School.
Jefferson, tied with Sheldon at No. 9 in the latest OSAA coaches poll, took off in the second half to down the Irish 73-48 to make a statement about where the Demos stand in the 6A rankings.
“It’s tough, but we got to go through this because the ultimate goal is to win a state championship,” Demos head coach Andre Lawrence said of the early season schedule. “You got to go through these tough teams to win that state championship. I want to make sure the girls see it. Them being young, it’s one thing to tell them, it’s another thing for them to feel it.”
Last season, the Demos started four freshmen and a sophomore. Well, this year their starting four sophomores and a junior.
One of those sophomores is Lawrence’s daughter Abrianna who runs point, while Chauncy Anderson, Leila Nunez and Charisma Johnson are the other three. Brooklyn Chatman is the junior in the starting lineup.
Against Sheldon, Anderson was able to show what she can bring shooting wise, leading the way with 16 points, including eight coming in the first quarter alone.
“It’s just Chauncy being patient,” Lawrence said of the sophomore. “She’s getting better at seeing the shots we get her.”
Nunez also had a solid showing, hitting three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points and two blocks with her tall frame.
“Leila is just getting aggressive,” Lawrence said. “That’s what we’re trying to look for in her. Just the aggressive nature of her, and that’s what she was bringing out today. I’m seeing that growth and I’m so proud of (Nunez and Anderson) because we’re going to need both of them to do what we want to do.”
What Jefferson is trying to do is pin every opponent into making mistakes on offense. Against Sheldon, the Demos put on a full-court press to open the second half and ended up winning the third quarter 20-6 to blow the game open.
The kind of success on defense comes with time, which this group of Demos has had plenty of after playing all last season together and then through the summer and fall.
“We all played on the same summer league team, the same AAU team,” Anderson said. “We’ve been together for a long time, so we just know each other and the chemistry is there.”
The biggest immediate hurdle for Jefferson is going to be league rival Benson. The Techsters won all three meetings last season, the third coming in the second round of the state tournament that eliminated the Demos.
But with a connected group that truly has nowhere to go up still being mostly underclassmen, 2023 could be the leap year the Jefferson faithful are looking for.
“Our goal is the Chiles Center,” Anderson said. “We’re just going to work to get that. We want to get top eight to get a second home game during the playoffs, and that’s just what we’re going to do.”
Round two results
Diamond bracket
Camas (WA) 70, Clackamas 68
Sierra Canyon (CA) 64, Jesuit 53
Tualatin 54, Wilsonville 28
Jefferson 73, Sheldon 48
Platinum bracket
Beaverton 52, South Medford 44
La Jolla Country Day (CA) 56, Benson 47
Lakeridge 43, Sherwood 38
Barlow 71, Willamette 47
Emerald bracket
Oregon City 45, McMinnville 42
Lincoln (WA) 67, Cleveland 56
West Salem 59, Kentwood (WA) 39
West Linn 46, Forest Grove 33
Sapphire bracket
La Salle Prep 58, Skyview (WA) 52
Lincoln 45, South Salem 39
Mountain View 51, Central Catholic 37
Westview 36, Annie Wright (WA) 31
Ruby Round Robin
Mountainside 29, Ida B. Wells 19
Sunset 48, McNary 34
Grant 41, South Eugene 28
Franklin 59, Tigard 41
David Douglas 33, McDaniel 32
Final round, Dec. 30
Diamond bracket
Championship: Camas (WA) vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 6:30 p.m., Franklin
Third place: Clackamas vs. Jesuit, 3 p.m., Franklin
Tualatin vs. Jefferson, noon, Franklin
Wilsonville vs. Sheldon, noon, Grant
Platinum bracket
Championship: Beaverton vs. La Jolla Country Day, 8 p.m., Franklin
Third place: South Medford vs. Benson, 5 p.m., Franklin
Lakeridge vs. Barlow, 1:30 p.m., Franklin
Sherwood vs. Willamette, 1:30 p.m., Grant
Emerald bracket (Lincoln High)
Championship: Oregon City vs. Lincoln (WA), 8 p.m.
Third place: McMinnville vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
West Salem vs. West Linn, 5 p.m.
Kentwood (WA) vs. Forest Grove, 3 p.m.
Sapphire bracket (Grant High)
Championship: La Salle Prep vs. Lincoln, 8 p.m.
Third place: Skyview (WA) vs. South Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Westview, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Annie Wright (WA), 3 p.m.
Ruby Round Robin (McDaniel High)
Franklin vs. Sunset, 1:30 p.m.
South Eugene vs. Ida B. Wells, 3 p.m.
Tigard vs. Grant, 5 p.m.
Mountainside vs. David Douglas, 6:30 p.m.
McNary vs. McDaniel, 8 p.m.