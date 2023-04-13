John Brewer was born on October 10, 1944 and lived his entire life in Portland. He was a graduate of Grant High School and Portland State University, and made his living as a partner in Brewer Brothers Construction.
But those details couldn't tell you much about who he was. For that, you have to look deeper at his life. As a young man, Brewer was an avid skier and surfer, but his pursuits were cut short at age 31 when the car he was driving was struck by a train. The collision left Brewer in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, but it did not dampen his spirit, or his love of going fast with wind in his face.
After marrying the love of his life, Kay Brewer, in 1984 and raising two daughters, Jamie Brewer and Jeri Habermann, John discovered auto racing at Portland International Raceway. He used to tell the story of driving up to the race track in 1987 and meeting Judith Yocom there. He asked what was happening and she told him it was an amateur race put on by Cascade Sports Car Club. John asked, "Can I do that?" That question opened the door to a passion that stayed with him the rest of his life.
Brewer was introduced to Charlie Hexom, who was also a paraplegic, and Hexom showed Brewer how to install the hand controls that would allow him to drive a manual shift car on track. Brewer earned his racing license and threw himself into the sport. In later years, he raced a purpose-built Swift DB5 sports racing car, one of the fastest vehicles used in amateur competition. Together with friends, he developed a specialized system of hand controls for the complex high performance vehicle.
On track, Brewer was known as a fierce competitor, but a clean racer. He earned many victories on track and several regional championships, while serving as an ambassador for inclusion throughout motorsports. He also raced stock cars at Portland Speedway in the 1990s.
Amateur racing also introduced Brewer to a community of friends who eagerly embraced his hearty laugh and direct, generous nature. In addition to competing on track, Brewer served as the executive officer of Oregon Region Sports Car Club of America for several years, and was known as a leader in Northwest racing.
In addition to auto racing, Brewer remained passionate about surfing throughout his life. He would travel to Hawaii annually and rent lodgings at the beach where he could watch surfers ride the waves.
John Brewer passed away in March at age 78. His memory will be honored throughout this year at racing events organized by his fellow competitors.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”