John Brewer was born on October 10, 1944 and lived his entire life in Portland. He was a graduate of Grant High School and Portland State University, and made his living as a partner in Brewer Brothers Construction.

But those details couldn't tell you much about who he was. For that, you have to look deeper at his life. As a young man, Brewer was an avid skier and surfer, but his pursuits were cut short at age 31 when the car he was driving was struck by a train. The collision left Brewer in a wheelchair for the rest of his life, but it did not dampen his spirit, or his love of going fast with wind in his face.

