The Portland Thorns entered Sunday’s contest against Chicago determined to rediscover themselves, have some fun again, and restore confidence.
They didn’t mess around.
With 20,402 fans backing them, the Thorns pumped home three well-worked goals in the first 16 minutes on their way to an emphatic 4-0 win at Providence Park.
The general vibe in the aftermath was: That’s more like it.
“It’s the first time in a couple games where I felt like we put together really good stretches of quality minutes, limited their opportunities and looked more like us,” said lefgt back Meghan Klingenberg, noting that she and her teammates were having fun.”When we look like that, then we're we're at our best. And I think we're pretty unstoppable when we're at our best.”
Goals from defenders Kelli Hubly and Natalia Kuikka sandwiched finishes for Crystal Dunn and Olivia Moultrie as Portland pummeled the struggling Red Stars. The Thorns have four wins, one loss and three draws. They are tied on points with San Diego and Washington, but have a league-best plus-12 goal differential. NJ/NY Gotham FC’s hot start has it in first place with 16 points after a 4-1 Sunday win in Seattle over OL Reign.
Hubly’s second career goal came on a well-executed free kick. Sam Coffey dropped a ball from about 40 yards that Hubly volleyed home from close range at the far post, putting Portland in front in the eighth minute.
Hubly said she mishit the ball during training on Saturday when the play was practiced, so she was thrilled to execute it in the game.
“I was just trying to hit it back across the goal and then it ended up going, in so I'm super excited,” Hubly said.
That excitement was evident in the way Hubly reacted. Klingenberg saying that Hubly’s eyes got big after the ball went into the goal.
“It's like she surprises herself with her own brilliance,” Klingenberg said. “But it was such a good goal and quality cross from Sam and then Kel just putting it back across the frame of the goal and it happens to go in. If it doesn't happen to go in, we have runners following up to try and put it in.”
The next few minutes belonged to Portland’s midfield. In the 14th minute, Dunn made it 2-0 after a clever team buildup. Dunn won possession and touched a pass to Moultrie who exchanged possession to Hina Sugita. Sugita’s quick change of direction allowed her to slide a square pass to the unmarked Dunn to put away from the top of the 6-yard box, her team-leading fifth goal of the season.
Next it was Dunn’s turn to facilitate, dropping a perfect ball to the 6-yard box for Moultrie to run onto and volley past a helpless Alyssa Naeher.
The fourth goal came in the opening moments of the second half on a recycled possession following a Portland corner kick. Coffey again delivered a spot-on ball to the back post that Kuikka rose to head home.
That two of the four goals came from set pieces was a nice bonus for Thorns coach Mike Norris, who felt execution on such plays had dropped in recent weeks.
“Delivery was good. people executed roles,” Norris said of Hubly’s goal and Kuikka’s header from a recycled corner kick. “I think that's the key piece. Everybody just committing to the roles and having belief that the delivery will be there. It's not always going to be there, but today Sam was really consistent with that and people have to follow through their roles, because if you don't do that when you're not getting the delivery, when the delivery does come you're going to be lacking a bit. So, yeah, it was fantastic.”
Portland might have scored a few more — Hubly nearly had a second from a header that Naeher denied in the 19th minute. Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver kept Chicago defenders busy throughout. And the best of Naeher’s eight saves was a fingertip dive to deny a Sugita shot in the 82nd minute.
As fun as the Thorns attack was to watch, the fact that Chicago did not manage to test Bella Bixby (though there was one shot off the right post late and a pair of threatening scrambles early in the match) was celebrated with equal enthusiasm by a Thorns team that had allowed an uncharacteristic eight goals over their previous three.
Hubly said earning the shutout was critical for confidence.
“I always take a goal personally, if I was involved or not. So the past few games have just been crushing,” Hubly said.
She said she talked with Norris last week about the need to shut out Chicago. The coaches’ message? “Just play the game. Don't focus on (a shutout) because then you're adding extra pressure.
“But to get it in the end was just what we needed.”
Granted, Sunday’s win came against a Chicago club that fell to 1-6-1 and has allowed 22 goals through eight matches. Still, there was plenty for the Thorns and their supporters to smile about.
Norris said one of the messages heading into this match was that positivity doesn’t just happen, especially when things aren’t going as planned.
“So we pushed and challenged each other to see the positive and step towards that in each other and build a little bit more up their self confidence with that as well,” Norris said.
The Thorns will need to take positive vibes on the road for their next four league matches, including at San Diego on Friday, May 26. They do play one home game in that stretch, hosting Angel City for a Challenge Cup tournament match on Wednesday, May 31.
Status updates — Defender Becky Sauerbrunn missed her fourth match in a row with a foot injury. Norris last week said the U.S. Women’s National Team veteran has made good progress with her return-to-play protocol and was back doing some on-field training but would likely miss a couple more weeks. … Portland’s deep midfield will be without Rocky Rodriguez for about six weeks with an MCL sprain suffered May 12 at Houston. The hope is that Rodriguez can heal in time to play for Costa Rica in the Women’s World Cup that starts in late July. ... Kuikka left Sunday's match after knocking heads. Norris said she had a bump above her eye but appeared to be fine otherwise.