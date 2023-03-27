Julio Rodriguez SI cover

Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez, the breakout star and American League rookie of the year in 2022, returns to lead the Mariners.

 Courtesy Photo: Sports Illustrated

If the Seattle Mariners are to make the American League playoffs again, continuing the momentum started by Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo and Co. in 2022, a player from Portland could have a front-row seat to the success.

Then again, if Cooper Hummel had his way, he would be playing quite a bit for the 2023 Mariners, who open their season at T-Mobile Park March 30 against Cleveland.

