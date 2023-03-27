If the Seattle Mariners are to make the American League playoffs again, continuing the momentum started by Julio Rodriguez, Luis Castillo and Co. in 2022, a player from Portland could have a front-row seat to the success.
Then again, if Cooper Hummel had his way, he would be playing quite a bit for the 2023 Mariners, who open their season at T-Mobile Park March 30 against Cleveland.
The Lakeridge High and University of Portland product appears to be on the cusp of making the Opening Day roster. If he doesn’t, Hummel, 28, will likely be with Tacoma at Triple-A, awaiting his opportunity to be a backup catcher and utility player with the big-league club.
Just to play for the Mariners would be the realization of a dream for Hummel, who has often talked about his fandom for the team.
Hummel, an 18th-round pick of Milwaukee in 2016, made his major-league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. In 66 games and 201 plate appearances, Hummel hit .176 with three home runs and 17 RBIs. The Mariners acquired him in the offseason, trading Kyle Lewis to the Diamondbacks. In his first 17 spring training games with Seattle, he hit .314 with four homers and seven RBIs.
“Hummel has seemingly played his way onto the team as a bench player,” Seattle Times beat reporter Ryan Divish wrote recently, “who can play left field and right field and first base along with getting behind the plate.” And, having Tom Murphy and Hummel would free up regular catcher Cal Raleigh to be the designated hitter in some games.
The Mariners went 90-72 last season and made the American League playoffs for the first time since 2001. They beat Toronto twice to win a wild-card series, and then eventual World Series champ Houston swept them in a three-game divisional series.
It was clearly a breakthrough year, what with the team acquiring Castillo (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 11 games with Seattle) at the trade deadline from Cincinnati, and watching as Rodriguez (.284, 28 HRs, 75 RBIs, 25 stolen bases) became a bona fide star as he jumped to the big leagues from Class A/AA the year before. For his sensational season, he earned A.L. rookie of the year.
Now 22, Rodriguez figures to be at the forefront of Seattle’s push to unseat Houston in the A.L. West Division, which also has very interesting contenders in Texas and the Los Angeles Angels.
With Mitch Haniger gone, Rodriguez has new outfield mates in Teoscar Hernandez and A.J. Pollock, and the Mariners also acquired second baseman Kolten Wong.
Other returners: third baseman Eugenio Suarez, shortstop J.P. Crawford, first baseman Ty France, and catchers.
A curious player is Jarred Kelenic, who was the ballyhooed Mariners prospect just as Rodriguez started breaking onto the scene. He hit .141 in 54 games with seven homers and 17 RBIs — his second big-league season of some paltry numbers (.181, 14 HRs, 43 RBIs in 2021) — but the team has hopes after watching Kelenic in spring training. He’ll turn 23 in July, and how good could the Mariners be should Kelenic play to his potential?
The Seattle Times’ Divish reported that Kelenic credited swing changes and simplifying his approach at the plate for his spring success.
Dylan Moore, Tommy La Stella and Sam Haggerty figure to be role players.
The Mariners’ strength should be their outstanding rotation, led by Castillo, who went 8-6 with a 2.99 ERA overall last season. He’s a legitimate ace, but the depth remains strong with Robbie Ray (the former Cy Young Award winner) and fellow veteran Marco Gonzales and young studs Logan Gilbert and George Kirby. In a spring training outing, Kirby had nine strikeouts and allowed one hit in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In the bullpen, it’s the likes of Paul Sewald, Matt Brash and Chris Flexen, all backed up by hard-throwing closer Andres Munoz. The one question mark: As of last week, the Mariners had all righties in the bullpen.
The champion Astros lost another star player (pitcher Justin Verlander), but the starting rotation remained strong and Jose Altuve (currently injured), Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and crew have a new big-time hitter in first baseman Jose Abreu in their lineup.
The Angels have, arguably, the two best players in the world — and wasn’t it an epic showdown when Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani struck out American slugger Mike Trout to end the World Baseball Classic? If they stay healthy, and Anthony Rendon stays healthy, it could be a winning season for LA; it’s imperative for the Angels to win, if they want to re-sign Ohtani, perhaps the greatest all-around baseball player (hitter/pitcher, rivaling Babe Ruth) in history.
The Rangers have a new manager (three-time World Series champ Bruce Bochy) and some more pitching, including oft-injured ace Jacob DeGrom, to go with the Corey Seager-led offense.
The only sure thing appears to be that Oakland will not contend for the playoffs.
Somewhere in there, perhaps challenging for first, perhaps battling the Angels and Rangers, the Mariners fit.
Seattle plays a four-game home series with Cleveland (March 30-April 2), followed by three at home with Ohtani, Trout and the Angels (April 3-5). After a day off, the Mariners play three games at Cleveland (April 7-9) and three at Chicago Cubs (April 10-12).