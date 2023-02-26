Everyone in the building knew it was coming, the only question was how it would happen.
Cleveland High School’s Haley Vann has dominated the Oregon girls wrestling scene the past two years, both ending with state titles won rather easily.
And in her final high school bout in a Warriors uniform, the senior made it three crowns with a 10-0 major decision in the 6A/5A 130-pound final against Forest Grove’s Renae Cook.
Despite everyone knowing what was likely to occur, the nerves for one final match still got to one of the state’s best wrestlers ever in Vann.
“I was kind of worried, I was like, ‘Maybe I won’t feel emotion after my match,’ because sometimes I don’t,” Vann said. “I felt it today. I think state being (at Veterans Memorial Coliseum) with everyone watching made me feel grateful we could have it here this year.”
Vann’s previous two titles came outside of the VMC thanks to the unofficial state meet in 2021 and last season’s girls tournament being held at Culver High School.
The bright lights certainly didn’t change Vann’s dominance as she won her first two matches with pins in 46 seconds in round one and then 1:07 in the semifinals.
Haley Vann makes it three state titles with a 7-0 decision at the girls 130 #opreps pic.twitter.com/EtsiLsBJmo— Austin White (@ajw_sports) February 26, 2023
It appeared that would spill over to the title match too as she got a takedown within 15 seconds of the match starting.
Mix in a couple more takedowns and a few back points along the way and the match was in Vann’s control all six minutes to cruise to the 10-0 win.
“You want to believe it’s going to happen anyway, but the nerves still get you up until the moment,” Casey Vann, Haley’s father and coach, said. “She wrestled (Cook) before at districts, I think it was her finals match in districts, couldn’t pin her.”
While Haley couldn’t quite get the pin she was looking for in the finals, the thrill of closing her high school career with another title is not lost on the senior.
Mix in that the 2023 title also marks her 100th career victory in high school, finishing with a 100-5 overall record, and it was the last stamp on a historic journey in Southeast Portland.
“It’s just the start, I have another four years in college and however long I pursue wrestling in my adulthood,” Haley said. “But I’m very grateful for what high school has given me and the opportunities that Oregon has given me too.”
Casey didn’t grow up a wrestler, but got Haley into the sport at six-years-old when Casey tried his hand at jiu jitsu.
That beginning lit the spark for Haley who’s turned the sport into her passion.
“Her drive is beyond … I can’t even comprehend it sometimes,” Casey said. “She has so much drive and everyday I’m just blown away at how much she pushes herself, and it shows.”
Dawning the Warriors singlet was a new opportunity for Haley in high school as well since she is home schooled.
Right away though, the Portland Interscholastic League powerhouse that is Cleveland welcomed her. Combine her efforts with sophomore Maya Kruger taking fourth at 135 and sophomore Isabel Herring taking third at 155 and the Warriors finished in fourth place as a team to take home a 6A/5A state. trophy
Up next for Haley is the freestyle season, which Casey said she loves to do because she wants to throw girls on the mat a little bit more.
After that, Haley is heading to North Central College in Naperville, Illinois right outside of Chicago to continue her wrestling career. And she’ll take plenty of great lessons with her on the way.
“To be grateful and stay in the moment,” Haley said of her biggest lesson learned in high school wrestling. “Don’t waste your time away just because you’re excited for something else in the future.”
PIL notes
Plenty of other PIL wrestlers made the state tournament, however Vann was the only one to walk away with a state title.
Cleveland senior Logan Medford came the closest on the boys side, dropping a 2-1 decision in the 138-pound finals to Owen Hull of Grants Pass.
Ida B. Wells freshman Zorina Johnson was the only other PIL wrestler in the finals. She dropped a 10-2 decision to Ariana Martinez from West Albany to finish in second at 115 pounds.
Plenty of other PIL schools landed placers on the podium as well, highlighted by two from Jefferson. Khtrell Preston took home third at 120 and Lucas Camacho-Schulz finished in fourth at 106. Preston beat Lincoln’s Nico Farinola in the third place bout, leaving the Cardinal in fourth.
Cleveland had one more placer in Josh Snnichsen, taking sixth at 182. Franklin’s Dane Hartmann won that fifth place match at 182.
Grant’s Kai Tsugawa wrestled tough to a fourth place finish at 145 and McDaniel’s Lane Shaffer had a strong showing to take third at 195.
West Linn finished as the boys state champions with 288 points, dethroning Newberg which finished in second with 262 points.
On the girls side, Roosevelt’s Vida Boskovic took home third place at 170 and Lincoln’s Fera Thomas took fourth at 115 to round out state placers.
North Medford won the inaugural 6A/5A girls state title with 78 points, followed by Thurston with 65, Forest Grove with 64 and then Cleveland with 49.5.