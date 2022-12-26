The Trail Blazers are not all about backcourt stars Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
Center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Jerami Grant had their moments to shine Monday at Moda Center.
Nurkic had his best game of the season, filling up the stat sheet with 28 points and more, and Grant led the Blazers with 32 points as Portland beat Charlotte 124-113.
The Blazers (18-16) went 2-4 on their recent road trip, and it didn’t look good early Monday, as Charlotte made six 3-pointers and led by as many as 14 points in the first half.
But, the Blazers started to assert themselves and trailed by six points at halftime. It was a 40-point third quarter that pushed them into a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Nurkic was phenomenal. He had 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals. He went 5 of 7 from the 3-point line, setting a career high for makes, and 8 of 12 from the field overall and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.
Grant added 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and went 4 of 6 on 3-pointers (12 of 17 from the field). Josh Hart had a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Simons (18 points) and Lillard (17 points, nine assists) contributed to the victory. Lillard, however, went 1 of 10 from the 3-point line.
Three standout stats
Good defense: Portland allowed a lot of open shots in falling way behind, and then stiffened in the second half, allowing only 46 points. The Hornets started 6 of 11 from 3-point land and finished 12 of 36 and shot only .402 from the field overall.
Nurk’s hot hand: Nurkic made his first five 3-pointers before missing a couple attempts.
He’s an impressive 26 of 56 from the 3-point line this season (.464).
Meanwhile, backup center Drew Eubanks also made a 3-pointer.
Ball’s game: LaMelo Ball, having recently returned to the Charlotte lineup from injury, led the Hornets with 27 points, and added seven rebounds and seven assists.
You think he likes playing against the Blazers? Ball is averaging 27.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in four career games against Portland.
Game grade: B
A win is a win, but the Trail Blazers had an inevitable letdown that usually accompanies the first game after a long road trip.
Charlotte (9-25) has one of the four worst records in the league, but the Hornets were coming off a win at the Los Angeles Lakers.
But, the fine defense exhibited in the second half cannot be overlooked, especially given how Oklahoma City (twice) and Denver had outplayed the Blazers in the second half in beating them the past three games.
Portland now has three days to prepare to play at Golden State on Friday. The Warriors are 16-18 entering Tuesday, but they are the defending NBA champs and expected to get their act together eventually and be a contender again.