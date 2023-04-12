Among the experiences the Portland Winterhawks plan to draw upon throughout their Western Hockey League playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers is the way the team responded to a tough loss in their first-round series with the Everett Silvertips.
After a disappointing 5-0 loss in Everett on April 7, Portland came back for a dramatic 3-2 win on April 8 to take their first found series with the Silvertips 4-1.
“I think it was positive that we lost that last game (at Everett). Just get a little bit of adversity before the next series is a thing that I think could help us,” Winterhawks forward James Stefan said after contributing a goal and assist in the overtime series-clinching win over Everett.
A season ago, Portland beat Prince George in the first round and held a 3-1 lead in round two of the playoffs before falling to Seattle in seven games.
“There’s gonna be ups and downs in a series. Last year, in the second round, we got down and then we couldn’t battle back from it,” said Robbie Fromm-Delorme after his overtime winner on April 8 finished off Portland’s series with Everett. “To have that adversity last game, coming into this game, I think it was perfect for us, and and it will help us be ready for the second round.”
Against a Kamloops team built for a big run in the WHL playoffs ahead of hosting the Memorial Cup next month, the likes of Fromm-Delorme and 19-year-olds Stefan, Gabe Klassen and Jack O’Brien will need to lead on and off the ice. Part of that is reminding younger teammates to always focus on the immediate shift, never dwell on things that go wrong.
“I think the most important thing is to never focus on your previous shift. I think it’s just important that you focus on the shift that’s coming up,” Fromm-Delorme said. “It doesn’t matter how we played in the last period or the last game. It’s important how you play your next shift.”
Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said there’s no substitute for experiencing tight games in the playoffs.
“These games, as I told our players, they teach you a lot because we don’t have that much experience in the playoffs,” Johnston said. “Being able to play where you lose a game and you have to come home and you have to win a game where you have to go into overtime, I really think you grow a lot by winning playoff games and then winning a playoff series.”
The challenge figures to grow in the second round series. Kamloops is built to be a Memorial Cup team. Portland went 3-1 against the Blazers, but those wins came early in the season — before Kamloops beefed up its roster by trading for key additions such as center Ryan Hofer and defenseman Olen Zellweger, an Anaheim Ducks prospect and one of nine. Blazers who have been drafted by NHL teams.
“One thing they have is great depth. So it’s not going to be, I wouldn’t think, a line for line-matching series, at least from our point of view,” Johnston said. “We’re going to have to rely on all our lines playing the same way. So we’re going to have to go into the series with a really good game plan. We’re going to have to play defensively as well as we played in this series (against Everett), which I thought was excellent. And then probably capitalize on our chances.”
Injuries to forwards Luke Schelter and Aidan Litke costs Portland some physical presence and experience on the wing. It’s meant playing time for youngsters, including 15-year-old center Kyle McDonough and 17-year-old forward Aiden Sotas, both recently recalled to Portland. It also means Johnston is asking more of rookies Diego Buttazzoni, Josh Zakreski, Nick Johnson and Braeden Jockims.
“A lot of the guys that are playing our third- and fourth-line minutes for us are guys that are getting their first taste of playoff experience. But now it’s going to ramp up. So I’m glad they got that in (against Everett). We got everybody in in these games, and it was important to give them minutes so that they’re ready for the next series,” Johnston said.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”