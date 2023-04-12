Winterhawks James Stefan shoots in a playoff win over Everett on 4 8 2023

Veteran leadership from players such as James Stefan helped the Portland Winterhawks get past the Everett Silvertips and will be important in the second playoff round against Kamloops.

 Courtesy Photo: Matthew Wolfe/Portland Winterhawks

Among the experiences the Portland Winterhawks plan to draw upon throughout their Western Hockey League playoff series with the Kamloops Blazers is the way the team responded to a tough loss in their first-round series with the Everett Silvertips.

After a disappointing 5-0 loss in Everett on April 7, Portland came back for a dramatic 3-2 win on April 8 to take their first found series with the Silvertips 4-1.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

