Portland Winterhawks Jack O'Brien vs. Kamloops April 19, 2023

Jack O'Brien carries the puck up ice during the second period on Wednesday, April 19 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. O'Brien scored in the game, but his Portland Winterhawks lost 3-2 to the Kamloops Blazers.

 Courtesy photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks season will be on the line Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

And, if the blazing hot Kamloops power play isn’t cooled off, extending this second-round Western Hockey League playoff series will be difficult for Portland.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you