The Portland Winterhawks season will be on the line Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
And, if the blazing hot Kamloops power play isn’t cooled off, extending this second-round Western Hockey League playoff series will be difficult for Portland.
The Blazers went 2 for 3 on the power play on Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the host Winterhawks in front of 3,518 fans. Kamloops has a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.
Game 4 is at 7 p.m. Thursday as Portland tries to extend its season.
“I thought that was our best game so far,” Winterhawks center Jack O’Brien said. “I thought we we stuck with it and gave them everything we had. It was good battle all the way to the end. Hopefully we can build on that.”
O’Brien scored a first-period power-play goal to tie the score 1-1. Defenseman Luca Cagnoni scored with just under six minutes left to pull Portland within one goal. The Winterhawks had a couple of chances to tie it with goalie Jan Spunar pulled for a sixth attacker in the final 1:40, but could not convert.
“In the third, we battled back and got within one and we had a great chance at the end of the game,” Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said. “So the message for our group is just, we need one game obviously. Get one game to put them back on their heels, go back to Kamloops and then see where the series goes from there.”
Portland’s chances to tie it late included a deflected point shot that Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst made a strong play to stop. But the one that might stick in memory banks for a while was a well worked passing combination that nearly presented Kyle Chyzowski a tap-in chance at the back door, but a pass from O’Brien down low did not connect.
Spunar stopped 33 of 36 shots as the Blazers finished with a 36-25 edge in shots on goal. Portland went 1 for 4 on the power play, though one was very brief because of a Hawks penalty.
Johnston said he liked the way his team started the game, noting that shots were even at 11-11 and the score 1-1 after 20 minutes. O'Brien's tying goal came less than two minutes after Jakub Demrk gave the Blazers a 1-0 lead 9:48 into the game.
Kamloops limited Portland to six shots in the second period and took a 2-1 lead on Logan Stankoven’s power-play goal on a shot from the right-wing circle, the eighth goal through seven playoff games for the Dallas Stars prospect.
The challenge got tougher for Portland early in the third period with Fraser Minten scoring on the power play just 1:56 into the period.
Kamloops has scored on six of nine power plays over the first three games, including two of three chances Wednesday.
Johnston said, even down 3-0 in the series, he isn’t worried about his players’ confidence level.
“I think all series we've been feeling good about the games. We feel we can play with this (Kamloops) team. We feel we can beat this team,” Johnston said. He pointed out that a season ago, Portland led Seattle 3-1 in the second round but lost the series, and said his team can put some pressure on the Blazers with a win Thursday.
Said O’Brien: “We understand what what's at stake here. And I think we all know what we have to do. And I think we're confident in that. And everyone wants to play for each other. We don't want to go home yet.”