Winterhawks logo
Courtesy Photo: Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks got three goals from James Stefan and had chances to hang with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday.

But Kamloops won 6-4 as goalie Dylan Ernst came up big several times, and his Blazers pulled away during a decisive stretch to take Game 1 of the Western Hockey League second-round playoff series at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you