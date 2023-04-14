The Portland Winterhawks got three goals from James Stefan and had chances to hang with the Kamloops Blazers on Friday.
But Kamloops won 6-4 as goalie Dylan Ernst came up big several times, and his Blazers pulled away during a decisive stretch to take Game 1 of the Western Hockey League second-round playoff series at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, British Columbia.
A one-goal game got away from the visitors when Kamloops scored in the final seconds of the second period and followed with two goals early in the third period. Two late power-play goals from the Winterhawks closed the final gap to two goals.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kamloops. The series shifts to Portland for games Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20. Both start at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Stefan scored a rebound effort to tie the score 1-1 9:50 into the first period. He redirected a Marek Alscher shot to pull Portland within 3-2 at 17:04 of the second period and added a power-play goal with seconds left in the game.
Jakub Demek scored twice for Kamloops, including a goal with 24 seconds left in the second period that made it 4-2 Blazers.
Matthew Seminoff powered out from behind the goal and out-waited Portland goalie Jan Spunar to make it 5-2 at 1:03 of the third. Logan Stankoven made it 6-2 with a power-play goal 4:26 into the third. That came seconds after Ernst saved a short-handed breakaway chance for Portland’s Gabe Klassen, essentially sealing the result.
Alscher, Robbie Fromm-Delrme and Kyle Chyzowski each had two assists and Marcus Nguyen scored a power-play goal late for Portland.
Hawks goalie Jan Spunar was strong against an early push from the Blazers, and was a big reason Portland was within one late in the second period. Spunar finished with 32 saves. Ernst made 28 stops for Kamloops. Portland was 2 for 5 on the power play. Kamloops was 1 for 2.
Portland vs. Kamloops schedule
Game 1: Kamloops, 6, Portland 4
Game 2 at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15
Game 3 at Portland, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19
Game 4 at Portland, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20
Game 5 at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Game 6 at Portland, 7 p.m. Monday, April 24
Game 7 at Kamloops, 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26.
Featured Local Savings
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”