Evander dribbles against SKC

Pictured against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 27, Portland Timbers midfielder Evander scored his first MLS goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss at Los Angeles FC.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

A furious comeback attempt could not make up for an hour of mistake-prone soccer on Saturday and the Portland Timbers fell on the road to Los Angeles FC 3-2.

Evander scored his first MLS goal and Cristhian Paredes gave the Timbers life with a late goal, but Portland could not erase a three-goal deficit against the defending champions in front of a celebratory crowd at BMO Field in Los Angeles.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you