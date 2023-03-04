A furious comeback attempt could not make up for an hour of mistake-prone soccer on Saturday and the Portland Timbers fell on the road to Los Angeles FC 3-2.
Evander scored his first MLS goal and Cristhian Paredes gave the Timbers life with a late goal, but Portland could not erase a three-goal deficit against the defending champions in front of a celebratory crowd at BMO Field in Los Angeles.
Two of LAFC’s goals resulted from corner kicks and the third from after Portland's Diego Chara lost possession in midfield.
Defender Giorgio Chiellini opened the scoring for LAFC with a tap-in goal on a recycled corner in the 24th minute. Ten minutes later, Carlos Vela made it 2-0 by converting a penalty kick after Portland’s Santiago Moreno fouled Kwadwo Opoku as the Timbers tried to clear a LAFC corner from danger.
In between those goals, LAFC converted another corner but referee Joseph Dickerson called a foul that rescued Portland — for the moment.
When LAFC won the ball off Chara and Vela set up Opoku for the third goal in the 52nd minute, Portland was in danger of getting run out of the stadium.
But a quick transition play in the 62nd minute injected life into the Timbers. Juan David Mosquera was able to dribble the ball from his defensive half to the top of the 18-yard box before rolling a pass to his left. Paredes ran over the ball to draw defenders, leaving Evander wide open to curl a shot inside the left post.
In the 84th minute, Portland converted from a corner. LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy came way off his line to attempt to punch Evander’s corner kick but the ball ended up with Mosquera who put the ball back into the mix of players. It deflected to Nathan Fogaca whose attempted bicycle kick fell for Paredes to poke into the goal.
LAFC, riding the emotion of opening day following a championship, carried play for much of the first hour. Portland did have a couple of chances in first-half stoppage time” a close-range header from Marvin Loria that McCarthy saved followed by a cross to an open Moreno. Moreno looked to have a chance to one-time the ball but instead took a touch and lost the opportunity to shoot.
Key moments
Set pieces — Five days after withstanding a dozen corner kicks from Sporting Kansas City, the Timbers conceded on the first three corner kicks LAFC took Saturday. Only two of them counted, thanks to a fortunate whistle, but it’s an are Portland must clean up. The Timbers were among the teams that gave up the most goals from corners in 2022, and Saturday they were not clean in those moments.
Said coach Giovanni Savarese: “I think we're a little bit too passive in the first half, but we didn't feel the pressure (except) on the corners, which is something that we need to continue to work (to improve). It was the area that maybe they took advantage. I mean, they have big players and they made a difference in those moments.”
Playing through midfield — For the first hour or so, Portland struggled to string passes together. Timbers players often weren’t on the same page and it felt like the team was going too fast when it needed to be a bit patient, and too slow when a quick pass was there. LAFC deserves credit for causing some of those issues. The home team was aggressive and effective in taking time and space away from Portland.
Substitutes inject life — Claudio Bravo, Paredes and Larrys Mabiala entered the match 15 minutes into the second half and injected life into the Timbers with energy and a formation switch as Mabiala stepped between fellow centerbacks Dario Zuparic and Zac McGraw and Bravo on the left and Mosquera on the right pushed forward on the wings. That shift, combined with perhaps some comfort from the opponent, brought out Portland’s best sustained soccer of the afternoon.
Player of the match
For the second time in five days, we’ll give the nod to Mosquera, who has now contributed to all three Timbers goals this season. Yes, he had his challenges with LAFC’s Denis Buoanga but for the most part held down Portland’s right defensive side and led both teams with 12 tackles won.
Reaction
Evander on adjusting to MLS: “I'm getting adapted. Slowly and getting there, getting the connections with the players, with the team. I'm still (getting to know) some of the players, learning how they play, how the team play as well.”
Evander on his first goal: “Of course, I'm happy to score and to help the team. Unfortunately, we cannot celebrate as if we won because of the result of the game. But I hope it's the first goal of many, (that) I can give much, much more goals and much, much, more assists for the team during the season. It's just the second game. We're still getting the connections, we're still fixing some spots on the field. But I think for the next game would be much, much better.”
Savarese talked about finding the best version of themselves: “We continue to work to make sure that we can put everybody in the best situation. In the first half, I don't think LAFC was dangerous (in the buildup) — only the set pieces. (But) we still didn't have the cleverness. We're still didn't have the fluidity of play going forward that we wanted to, (but) we still created chances.”
Match grade: C-
This was heading toward a D grade or worse until Portland started taking play to LAFC over the final 30 minutes. That resilience, alone, is worth a jump in grade. Playing the defending champions on the afternoon they raised banners and handed out championship rings was a tough ask for a Portland team missing some of its most impactful players (Sebastian Blanco, Yimmi Chara, Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprillla all injured). It’s also important to note that it usually takes even the most talented players some time to adjust to MLS. Evander and Savarese recognize that. Bright spots included Zac McGraw making a couple of reaction blocks on Vela chances, the strong showing from Bravo in his half hour on the field and the impact Mosquera has had joining the attack.
Up next: St. Louis CITY FC at Portland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 (free on Apple TV).