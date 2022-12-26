The Les Schwab Invitational is back at Liberty High School for 2022 and there’s plenty of talent bursting at the seams.
Top prospects are scattered across the four out-of-state teams in Hillsboro with Duncanville (Texas), Sierra Canyon (California), Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Redmond (Washington). Redmond was a late addition after Brophy College Prep out of Arizona dropped out.
Day one was nothing but Oregon teams though, and it was some of the best clubs at the 6A level.
Check out the scores, a look at the bracket and the top performances from the first four games of the tournament.
For more information on the tournament and a look at the bracket, head to the LSI website.
Top performers
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, sophomore
The Rams jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter and really the whole first half thanks to 16 points from Carr. He only scored three more in the second half, but the damage was done for the Rams who led 39-19 at halftime.
Carr finished with a team high 19 points while also grabbing six rebounds and swiping three steals. The sophomore guard is taking over this Rams team with high expectations once again in 2022. With the ability to heat up at any time, plus versatile scorers around him, Carr is in line for a breakout season.
Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, senior
The 6-foot-8 point guard for the Cardinals did a little bit of everything to help Lincoln win an offensive battle with Tigard 88-85 in regulation. Seely-Roberts led the team with 29 points and also pulled down eight rebounds and handed out five assists.
The senior was 3 for 7 from deep, but more importantly, he was 10 for 10 from the free throw line, including the final two of the game that put Lincoln up three. Then he went down on the other end and got the game-sealing block. Another all-around performance for the Lincoln leader.
Moroni Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, senior
His twin brother Malachi got the first mention, but Moroni was excellent as well despite some foul trouble. He had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help lift Lincoln past Tigard.
Once again the senior showed his ability to score at all three levels and he was also perfect from the line, going 6 for 6. The eight turnovers isn’t what you want to see, but that’s not a trend for the Lincoln forward who’s sure to rebound next game in terms of the foul trouble.
Josiah Lake, Tualatin, senior
With the game against Roosevelt on the line, Lake took over down the stretch by either hitting an improbable bucket or getting to the free throw line. That led to his game-high 30 points while also picking up five rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Lake could not be stopped down the stretch by Roosevelt, hitting plenty of runners in the paint after hitting two 3-pointers in the first half. His speed and ball handling was tough for even the speediest of guards on the Roosevelt side. And of course it helped to have Jaden Steppe pitch in 25 and eight rebounds to get the Timberwolves over the edge 81-79.
Utrillo Morris, Roosevelt, junior
Lake displayed plenty of speed, but Roosevelt’s team is all about quickness, and that started with Morris. The junior floor general had 23 points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in the losing effort.
The Roughriders push the tempo at every chance they get and that’s all because of Morris who is looking to improve his shooting this season. He went 9 for 15 from the field, making for an efficient night along with the base numbers.
Adrian Mosley, West Linn, senior
There were plenty of choices for the Lions in their 87-60 win over Barlow, but we’ll go with Mosely and his 19 points. The senior also had five assists, three rebounds and a steal.
Mosley has the offensive ability to be the leading scorer any night for a Lions team that already features Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad. More importantly, he brings a tenacious defensive effort that West Linn will certainly welcome in its quest for the Les Schwab title.
The Bracket
Round 1, Dec. 26-27
Duncanville (TX) vs. Cleveland, 6 p.m., Dec. 27
Beaverton vs. Redmond (WA), 3 p.m., Dec. 27
Grant vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 4:30 p.m., Dec. 27
Jesuit vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 7:30 p.m., Dec. 27
Quarterfinals/Consolation Round 1, Dec. 28
Duncanville/Cleveland winner vs. Beaverton/Redmond winner, 7 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Grant/Bishop Gorman winner, 5:30 p.m.
West Linn vs. Tualatin, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Jesuit/Sierra Canyon winner, 8:30 p.m.
Duncanville/Cleveland loser vs. Beaverton/Redmond loser, noon
Tigard vs. Grant/Bishop Gorman loser, 10:30 a.m.
Barlow vs. Roosevelt, 9 a.m.
Lake Oswego vs. Jesuit/Sierra Canyon loser, 1:30 p.m.