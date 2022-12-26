The Les Schwab Invitational is back at Liberty High School for 2022 and there’s plenty of talent bursting at the seams.

Top prospects are scattered across the four out-of-state teams in Hillsboro with Duncanville (Texas), Sierra Canyon (California), Bishop Gorman (Nevada) and Redmond (Washington). Redmond was a late addition after Brophy College Prep out of Arizona dropped out.

Isaac Carr Central Catholic boys basketball LSI 12-26-22

Central Catholic boys basketball's Isaac Carr (35) goes up for a shot against Lake Oswego in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 26, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Utrillo Morris Roosevelt boys basketball LSI 12-26-22

Roosevelt boys basketball's Utrillo Morris (11) goes up for a layup through three Tualatin defenders in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 26, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Adrian Mosley West Linn boys basketball LSI 12-26-22

West Linn boys basketball's Adrian Mosley awaits the next play against Barlow in the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 26, 2022, at Liberty High School.

