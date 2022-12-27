Day two of the Les Schwab Invitational means the out-of-state teams get to show off for the fans in Oregon, and those teams lived up to the hype.
Duncanville, a consensus top-10 team in the country, handled Cleveland while Bishop Gorman and Sierra Canyon did the same to Grant and Jesuit. Redmond, out of Washington, fell to Beaverton to have the non-Oregon squads go 3-1 on the day.
Top performers
Chance Winter, Beaverton, junior
The 6-foot-11 beat went to work against the outmatched Redmond (WA) squad in the first round. Winter put up eight points while also pulling down eight rebounds and picked up two blocks.
Winter only played 14 minutes as the Beavers ran away quickly against Redmond, who is filling in for Brophy College Prep (AZ) after it had to cancel due to the weather impacting flights across the country. But those 14 minutes showed the kind of offensive weapon Winter can be down low while also bringing plenty of energy on defense.
John Mobley Jr, Bishop Gorman (NV), junior
Mobley showed why he’s an Ohio State commit in the Gaels’ 89-60 win over Grant. He led his team with 20 points thanks to a 4 for 6 shooting night from beyond the arc while also bringing the heat defensively with five steals.
There was plenty to be impressed with from the Bishop Gorman side, but it started with Mobley hitting big shots whenever it felt like the Generals were going to make a run to stay in the game. The junior’s presence at the top of the key on both ends was the biggest difference to get Bishop Gorman into the next round.
Christian Green, Grant, senior
While the Generals couldn’t hang around in the second half, Green did all he could to keep his squad in the game. The senior posted 19 points with four steals and three rebounds as he continued to cut his way through some tall defenders from Bishop Gorman.
A late addition to Grant this year after transferring from Cleveland, Green’s speed, flexibility and veteran leadership was on display once again at the LSI and he’ll be sure to be leading Grant all season.
KJ Lewis, Duncanville (TX), senior
An Arizona commit, Lewis was in control against Cleveland in Duncanville’s 85-54 win in the first round. He was second on the team in scoring with 19 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out four assists, swiping four steals and denying two shots.
Lewis was simply everywhere and showed how versatile he can be at the guard position in his 6-foot-5 frame. He went 9 for 11 from the floor, taking good looking shots and controlling the pace of the game from start to finish to get the Panthers into the next round.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon, senior
With the gym at standing room only, in large part to see him play, James put on a shooting show for the Hillsboro crowd. He scored 22 points to lead Sierra Canyon thanks to a 6 for 7 night from 3-point land while getting three assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
Much like his dad in LeBron James, Bronny showed his ability to impact the game in a number of ways to give the Trailblazers an 87-61 win over Jesuit. And he did it all in only 17 minutes of action, giving some time for his younger brother Bryce to get into the game and put up four points.
