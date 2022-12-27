Day two of the Les Schwab Invitational means the out-of-state teams get to show off for the fans in Oregon, and those teams lived up to the hype.

Duncanville, a consensus top-10 team in the country, handled Cleveland while Bishop Gorman and Sierra Canyon did the same to Grant and Jesuit. Redmond, out of Washington, fell to Beaverton to have the non-Oregon squads go 3-1 on the day.

John Mobley Bishop Gorman boys basketball LSI 122722

Bishop Gorman boys basketball's John Mobley Jr. (11) dribbles the ball up court against Grant during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Christian Green Grant boys basketball LSI 122722

Grant boys basketball's Christian Green, left, attacks the paint against Bishop Gorman during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Jesuit - Sierra Canyon02.jpg

Sierra Canyon boys basketball's Bronny James (0) drives to the rim through a couple Jesuit defenders during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.

