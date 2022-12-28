The semifinals are set and only one Oregon team was able to make it through to the final four of the Les Schwab Invitational hosted by Liberty High School.

West Linn survived league-rival Tualatin 73-69 in overtime thanks to 43 points from Oregon-commit Jackson Shelstad.

Cleveland-Duncanville04.jpg

Duncanville boys basketball's Ron Holland goes in for layup against Cleveland during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
John Mobley Bishop Gorman boys basketball LSI 122722

Bishop Gorman boys basketball's John Mobley Jr. (11) dribbles the ball up court against Grant during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Jesuit - Sierra Canyon19.jpg

Sierra Canyon boys basketball's Bronny James drives to the rim against Jesuit during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
Cleveland boys basketball vs Sherwood 120722

Cleveland boys basketball's SC Tresvant calls a play against Sherwood on Dec. 7, 2022, at Cleveland High School.
Beya Kim Roosevelt boys basketball LSI 122622

Roosevelt boys basketball's Beya Kim (12) goes up for a shot against Tualatin during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 26, 2022, at Liberty High School.

