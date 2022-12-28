The semifinals are set and only one Oregon team was able to make it through to the final four of the Les Schwab Invitational hosted by Liberty High School.
West Linn survived league-rival Tualatin 73-69 in overtime thanks to 43 points from Oregon-commit Jackson Shelstad.
Meanwhile the three out-of-state teams in Duncanville (TX), Bishop Gorman (NV) and Sierra Canyon (CA) all cruised once more in the second round to keep their quest for the LSI title alive.
Check out the top individual performances from the day below, plus all the scores and an updated look at the bracket. And head to the LSI website for even more information on the tournament coming up on day four.
Top performers
Ron Holland, Duncanville, senior
The highest-ranked player in the LSI field looked the part against an outmatched Beaverton squad. Holland put up 16 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out five assists.
The Texas commit did all that in only 21 minutes of work while also going 2 for 4 from deep and 6 for 9 overall from the field. The 6-foot-8 senior showed his versatility on offense and why he’s a 5-star rated recruit.
John Mobley Jr., Bishop Gorman
Mobley Jr. once again was the biggest standout for the Gaels, out dueling Lincoln’s Seely-Roberts twins by putting up 28 points with three assists and four steals. Moroni Seely-Roberts went for 26 on the Cardinals to try and keep pace, Mobley Jr.’s three 3-pointers made the difference.
And once again the Ohio State commit made a big impact on the defensive end with his steals, keeping Lincoln at bay each time it tried to make a run to stay close.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn, senior
Shelstad continues to prove early on this season that he can take over any game and will his Lions to a win. That was the case again Wednesday after West Linn trailed Tualatin 31-29 at halftime.
Shelstad turned it up to 11 by scoring 43, but he also had eight rebounds and three assists. The senior was also a perfect 10 for 10 from the free throw line, 5 for 10 from deep and 14 for 22 overall from the field. Complete domination.
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon, senior
A tomahawk dunk set the house on fire at Liberty High from James, who finished with 19 points to lead the Trailblazers in their blowout win over Central Catholic.
Not only did James lit the rim on fire with hands, he did it from deep once again with three more 3-pointers after hitting six the day prior against Jesuit. He’s looking a lot like his papa with his play at the LSI and his ability to score at any level.
Jaden Steppe, Tualatin, junior
What helped put the Timberwolves in front and in the game with West Linn was Steppe and his 26 points and 12 rebounds. Steppe took many shots, going 10 for 21 from the field, but two of those makes were 3-pointers for the T-Wolves big man.
Steppe also helped control the flow of the offense with five assists, and defensively chipped in two steals. The junior is having a great tournament through two games with 51 total points, and his stepping into the leadership role easily for the defending state champs.
SC Tresvant, Cleveland, senior
Speed is at the heart of Tresvant’s game, and that begins on the defensive end with his five steals in the overtime win over Redmond (WA).
Not only did the senior get things started on defense, but he ran the offense with five assists and also put up 16 points himself with two made 3-pointers and 4 for 5 night from the free throw line. Tresvant is a fire starter and that’s what got Cleveland to advance in the consolation bracket.
Sawyer Wolf, Tigard, senior
The Tigers’ senior is putting together a solid tournament with an 18-point performance against Grant in the consolation bracket. He had 21 in Tigard’s opening round loss, and added six more rebounds in the consolation win.
Most of his 18 on Wednesday came from beyond the arc as Wolf hit four 3-pointers. Mix that in with his work on the boards and Wolf is shaping into a solid piece for a Tigard team constantly improving.
Beya Kim, Roosevelt, senior
Roosevelt is all about speed, but Kim helps provide the muscle and that was apparent in his 25-point, 12-rebound day against Barlow in a tight 76-71 win.
Not only did Kim do well finishing at the rim, but he even stepped back and hit both of his 3-point attempts. If Kim can provide scoring across the floor for a team already filled with some sharpshooters, the Roughriders will be a tough out in any bracket.
The bracket
Round 1, Dec. 26-27
Duncanville (TX) 85, Cleveland 54
Beaverton 69, Redmond (WA) 38
Lincoln 88, Tigard 85
Bishop Gorman (NV) 89, Grant 60
West Linn 87, Barlow 60
Tualatin 81, Roosevelt 79
Central Catholic 64, Lake Oswego 53
Sierra Canyon (CA) 87, Jesuit 61
Quarterfinals/Consolation, Dec. 28
Duncanville (TX) 78, Beaverton 46
Bishop Gorman (NV) 73, Lincoln 58
West Linn 73, Tualatin 69 (OT)
Sierra Canyon (CA) 87, Central Catholic 48
Cleveland 79, Redmond (WA) 72 (OT)
Tigard 61, Grant 40
Roosevelt 76, Barlow 71
Jesuit 57, Lake Oswego 42
Semifinals, Dec. 29
Duncanville (TX) vs. Bishop Gorman (NV), 7:15 p.m.
West Linn vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 8:45 p.m.
Beaverton vs. Lincoln, 3:30 p.m.
Tualatin vs. Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Tigard, noon
Roosevelt vs. Jesuit, 2 p.m.
Redmond (WA) vs. Grant, 9 a.m.
Barlow vs. Lake Oswego, 10:30 a.m.