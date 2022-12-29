The Les Schwab Invitational championship game won’t be an out-of-state affair again in 2022.

Jackson Shelstad and his West Linn crew pulled off the upset of Bronny James and Sierra Canyon 86-69 to advance to the title game to play No. 1-ranked Duncanville, who held off Bishop Gorman in the other semifinal.

Lincoln - Beaverton BBall_08.jpg
Tualatin overcomes Tigard and Kalim Brown, 78-71

Tualatin's Josiah Lake just before a clean dunk during the Timberwolves' game against rival Tigard Thursday night, Feb. 10, at Tualatin High School.
Cleveland-Duncanville04.jpg

Duncanville boys basketball's Ron Holland goes in for layup against Cleveland during the first round of the Les Schwab Invitational on Dec. 27, 2022, at Liberty High School.
West Linn junior Jackson Shelstad named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year

West Linn junior Jackson Shelstad recently was honored as Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year after leading the Lions to a third-place finish in the Class 6A state tournament.

