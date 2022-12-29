The Les Schwab Invitational championship game won’t be an out-of-state affair again in 2022.
Jackson Shelstad and his West Linn crew pulled off the upset of Bronny James and Sierra Canyon 86-69 to advance to the title game to play No. 1-ranked Duncanville, who held off Bishop Gorman in the other semifinal.
There were plenty of other fireworks earlier in the day as well from consolation matchups, setting up for an exciting final day as always out at Liberty High School.
Check out day four’s top performances, final scores and a look at the final matchups coming up on Friday. Head to the LSI website for more information as well.
Top performers
Jalen Atkins, Barlow, sophomore
Barlow came out on the winning end of a 78-73 battle with Lake Oswego thanks to 37 points from Atkins. He constantly found a way inside and got to the free throw line, going 15 for 16 from the charity stripe.
When Atkins wasn’t at the line, he made 4 of 6 3-pointers, and did it on the defensive end with five steals and a block. And all-around performance for the young Bruin who has proven this tournament he can carry this team to great heights.
Winters Grady, Lake Oswego, sophomore
While the Lakers didn’t get the win over Barlow, Grady gave it everything he had. The sophomore scored 37 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to stay hot in the LSI and gave LO its best chance at a win so far.
Isaiah Crane, Jesuit, senior
Crane found his touch down the stretch to help the Crusaders hold on for an 80-75 win over Roosevelt to move on to the consolation title game. The senior finished with 33 points.
Crane went 8 for 9 from the line while also shooting 12 for 16 from the field. Not a lot of misses in there for the 6-foot-1 guard who proved he can heat up and seal out a big game for his Jesuit squad.
Brady Rice, Beaverton, senior
The Beavers weren’t going to miss a bunch of shots this time around against Lincoln, and Rice was part of that turnaround after Beaverton lost to Lincoln earlier this season. On Thursday, Rice and crew won 65-56 behind 21 points from the senior.
Not only that, Rice grabbed eight rebounds against a tall Cardinals squad and went 8 for 10 from the line, 3 for 5 from deep.
Malachi Seely-Roberts, Lincoln, senior
The 6-foot-8 senior continues to have an excellent tournament, posting 31 points and nine rebounds. Lincoln fell short in the game with Beaverton, but Seely-Roberts knocking down five 3-pointers will keep his team in a game with anyone. Maybe a round three is in order down the line with Beaverton?
Josiah Lake, Tualatin, senior
Lake is certainly in line to be first-team all-tournament with another 35 points against Central Catholic, most of which came off of hitting seven 3-pointers. He’s racked up 86 points across three games so far in Hillsboro.
He’s been getting done defensively as well, this time picking up five steals and willing his Tualatin team into the fifth place game.
Ron Holland, Duncanville (TX), senior
The Texas commit looked the part, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds against nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman. He didn’t connect from outside, but the 5-star recruit went 10 for 18 from the field and was a calm presence for Duncanville down the stretch to close Bishop Gorman and advance to the LSI title game.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn, senior
Oregon won’t be going out quietly after Shelstad helped West Linn pull off the upset of Bronny James and Sierra Canyon 86-69 in the semifinals. Shelstad continues to play like a man possessed, posting 38 points with seven rebounds.
The Oregon commit went 16 for 18 from the free throw line and 11 for 16 from the field, being a constant presence for the Lions as they came back from an early deficit. Adrian Mosley can’t be forgotten either with 28 points and 11 rebounds. The Lions will play Duncanville for the LSI title.
The bracket
Round 1, Dec. 26-27
Duncanville (TX) 85, Cleveland 54
Beaverton 69, Redmond (WA) 38
Lincoln 88, Tigard 85
Bishop Gorman (NV) 89, Grant 60
West Linn 87, Barlow 60
Tualatin 81, Roosevelt 79
Central Catholic 64, Lake Oswego 53
Sierra Canyon (CA) 87, Jesuit 61
Quarterfinals/Consolation, Dec. 28
Duncanville (TX) 78, Beaverton 46
Bishop Gorman (NV) 73, Lincoln 58
West Linn 73, Tualatin 69 (OT)
Sierra Canyon (CA) 87, Central Catholic 48
Cleveland 79, Redmond (WA) 72 (OT)
Tigard 61, Grant 40
Roosevelt 76, Barlow 71
Jesuit 57, Lake Oswego 42
Semifinals, Dec. 29
Duncanville (TX) 83, Bishop Gorman (NV) 72
West Linn 86, Sierra Canyon (CA) 69
Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56
Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59
Tigard 71, Cleveland 55
Jesuit 80, Roosevelt 75
Grant 50, Redmond (WA) 38
Barlow 78, Lake Oswego 73
Finals, Dec. 30
Championship: Duncanville (TX) vs. West Linn, 8:45 p.m.
3rd place: Bishop Gorman (NV) vs. Sierra Canyon (CA), 7:15 p.m.
5th place: Beaverton vs. Tualatin, 5 p.m.
Consolation final: Tigard vs. Jesuit, 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Roosevelt, noon
Grant vs. Barlow, 10:30 a.m.
Redmond (WA) vs. Lake Oswego, 9 a.m.