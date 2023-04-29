From the outside, the ascension of the Lewis & Clark College baseball team seems a surprise.
Until this spring, the Pioneers had not qualified for a conference tournament in 30 years, let alone won one. A berth in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament was something other Northwest Conference teams chased.
Heck, two years ago, the Pioneers finished 9-23 and endured a stretch of 15 consecutive losses.
Yet, there were the Pioneers dogpiling on the Pacific University field in Forest Grove on April 23, having defeated the top seed and host Boxers twice on that Sunday to claim the Northwest Conference Tournament championship and a bid in the NCAA Division III tournament that begins on May 19.
Lewis & Clark’s championship isn’t an underdog story. It’s one of belief and perseverance.
Thirteen of the players on this team have been with the Pioneers four or more seasons. It’s a group that committed to the vision of sixth-year head coach Matt Kosderka, and to each other, before there was much reason to believe.
At the center of this turnaround is third baseman Jack Thomson, who last season was named Northwest Conference Player of the Year after a breakout junior season.
Thomson has played in 149 career games over five seasons and has a career batting average of .365. The Milbrae, California, native has scored 180 runs and had 182 hits in his 149 career games. This season he’s batting .373, with a program-record 20 homers and 15 doubles (35 of his 53 hits are for extra bases). He’s also stolen 10 bases. Thomson has knocked in 50 runs.
A season ago, Thomson batted .450 and was named a second-team Division III All-American by the American Baseball Coaches Association and third team by D3baseball.com.
Thomson’s decision to attend Lewis & Clark — he said he talked with multiple Northwest Conference programs as a high school senior in 2018 — was a significant one. Thomson said he chose Lewis & Clark in part for the chance to help turn around a program.
“That was super attractive to me — just being a part of something bigger than myself,” he said. “What got me, and I know a lot of my teammates, through all those dark days of the losing seasons was just keeping the hope of one day holding that trophy. So it was, it was surreal and really emotional.”
The three-day NWC Tournament demonstrated the competitive toughness these Pioneers have developed. After losing to Pacific 9-3 on Saturday morning, Lewis & Clark edged Whitman 6-5 to earn another shot at Pacific on Sunday. Then, in the first game of championship day, a three-run homer by Brennen Davis with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pioneers to a 6-4 win that kept alive the dream and provided momentum that carried into the decisive game, won by a 10-7 score.
“We've been able to come from behind all year,” Kosderka noted. “I always tell the guys that I'd prefer to score early and not make it so difficult. But I think that's really the biggest change. When I first got here, we had to play perfect to win a game and if we gave up runs early in the game, we probably weren't going to win — and mentally we didn't think we could win. And so that's really been the big change here.”
Lewis & Clark’s lineup is the most productive in the NWC. The Pioneers’ 69 home runs are 20 more than any other team. Their 347 (8.6 per game) runs are 78 more than Pacific, which has the second most.
Hired in the fall of 2017, Kosderka was himself a NWC Player of the Year in 1998 at Willamette University. He played in the Texas Rangers farm system, then was head coach at Wilsonville High School for 10 seasons. He returned to Willamette as an assistant coach for four seasons before taking the L&C position.
“There were some dark days here. When you win nine games a year, that's not fun. (The players) stuck with it,” Kosderka said. “They could have just said, ‘The heck with it.’ But they kept pounding away and pounding away. To see those seniors have the success now after going through that and going through COVID and all the other things, it's unbelievably fulfilling.”
Now, Kosderka has a lineup without holes. That’s a reflection of recruiting, sure, but also of commitment to improve from the players.
Kosderka credits Thomson and Jacob Serafini for establishing the hard-work culture in the team.
“Those guys changed this program because their work ethic,” Kosderka said. “Not only their own work ethic, but they dragged everybody with them.”
Thomson of course has seen rewards on the field. But Vista, California, native Serafini has simply endured.
In his sixth season in the program and in his second year of law school, for the third year in a row Serafini’s season ended early because of injury. This time, it’s a broken hand suffered in mid-April. Serifini has handled his tough luck without complaint and continues to motivate teammates, Kosderka said.
“He shows up every single day, injured or healthy, and gives everything he has, supports each teammate — exactly what our definition of success is,” Kosderka said. “And that's really been a huge imprint on our players.”
A well-rounded roster includes a versatile pitching staff.
”I think what we do great is we have a lot of guys that are fine pitching in any role,” said senior right-hander Kris Wuelfing, who earned his sixth pitching victory of the season in the tournament win over Whitman. “I think the big thing is having guys that can pitch in any spot and anytime and still have success.”
Wuelfing’s playing days will end this season, but he hopes to build a career in the analytics side of the game. After graduating with a computer science degree, he’ll spend this summer interning with the Lincoln Potters, a summer ball team near his home in Rocklin, California.
“It's been really cool to see the progression and to see how far we've come,” the pitcher said.
Narrowly missing out on a spot in the four-team conference tournament last spring fueled the drive to this title.
“There was definitely a different feel going into this season from every other year that I've been here. It was definitely palpable,” senior infielder Jack Savant said. “And we rode that confidence. At times we were timid in the past, but (this season) we knew we were never out of a game.”
Because of the cool, damp spring, Lewis & Clark had practiced on its field only seven times before the conference tournament, using the football field or the gym for most practices. Only 10 of their 42 games were played on campus.
“We always had the team chemistry. We always had the talent,” Savant said. “I don't think we had the discipline until until this year.”
Examples of that discipline include the team-wide commitment to offseason workouts and in-game discipline at the plate, on the bases and on the mound, Savant said.
The result is a 30–12 record and the program’s first NCAA postseason berth. The Division III tournament begins May 19 and Lewis & Clark will learn its first opponent when the bracket is announced on May 15. Until then, there are final exams to take and bonus baseball practices.
It’s a nice way for Thomson to cap his Pioneers career. He will play a sixth season of college baseball in 2024, joining the Portland Pilots.
Saying that “winning becomes easier once you win a little,” Thomson is confident Lewis & Clark baseball is positioned for sustained success.
“I think this is just the beginning," Thomson said. "Coach Kosderka has done a phenomenal, phenomenal job these last five years of recruiting guys and getting the right kind of guys in this program. Not only good baseball players, but good people.”