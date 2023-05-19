The Lewis & Clark Pioneers greet Jack Thomson (25) after one of Thomson's two home runs on Friday in the first game of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament. The Pioneers beat host Birmingham-Southern 7-1.
Jack Thomson hit two of Lewis & Clark’s four home runs Friday morning as the Pioneers opened the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 win over host Birmingham-Southern in Alabama.
Brett Pierson (8-4) pitched the first six innings for the win and Brayden Nomura pitched the final three for his second save of the season. The Pioneers pitchers’ combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and six walks.
Lewis & Clark (31-12) will play next at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Franklin College (IN) and La Verne (CA).
The winner of that Saturday game will need one win on championship Sunday to advance to the super regional round of the tournament. The loser of Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. game must play a loser-out game later Saturday, then would need to sweep two Sunday games to advance.
Thomson, the Northwest Conference player of the year, was 3 for 5 with four RBIs. His leadoff homer in the top of the fifth gave the Pioneers a 3-1 lead. His three-run shot in the top of the ninth completed the scoring.
Jay Ghammachi opened the scoring in the top of the second with a solo home run. Luke Bass hit a solo shot in the fifth to make it 4-1 Pioneers.
Pierson pitched around a pair of walks in the first and third innings. BSU’s only run came from consecutive singles and a sacrifice fly to open the bottom of the fourth inning.
Birmingham-Southern is seeded 11th in the tournament and ranked No. 7 nationally.
This is Lewis & Clark’s first trip to the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament, and first postseason action since 1987. The Pioneers qualified by winning the Northwest Conference Tournament.
Every Pioneer in the lineup reached base on Friday, with freshman shortstop Brandon Gonzaga going 2 foe 3 with a run scored to join Bass and Thomson with multiple hits.
With Friday’s win, these Pioneers match the 1990 team for the most wins in a Lewis & Clark baseball season. The 1990 team finished 31-16 and advanced to the NAIA World Series.
With his three hits Friday, Thomson moved into a tie for first in career hits at Lewis & Clark, joining Steve Moore (1986-89) with 194.
