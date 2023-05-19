Lewis & Clark baseball celebrates Jack Thomson home run in NCAA D-III tournament game at Birmingham-Southern

The Lewis & Clark Pioneers greet Jack Thomson (25) after one of Thomson's two home runs on Friday in the first game of the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament. The Pioneers beat host Birmingham-Southern 7-1.

 Courtesy photo: Julie Ward Jones/Lewis & Clark Athletics

Jack Thomson hit two of Lewis & Clark’s four home runs Friday morning as the Pioneers opened the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament with a 7-1 win over host Birmingham-Southern in Alabama.

Brett Pierson (8-4) pitched the first six innings for the win and Brayden Nomura pitched the final three for his second save of the season. The Pioneers pitchers’ combined on a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and six walks.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

