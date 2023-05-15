Lewis & clark baseball celebrates 2023 NWC championship

Lewis & Clark baseball will open the NCAA Division III Tournament at the Birmingham-Southern Regional in Alabama on May 19.

 Courtesy Photo: Julie Ward Jones/Lewis & Clark Athletics

The long wait for Lewis & Clark College baseball to play in the NCAA Division III tournament will end with a long trip.

The Pioneers are the No. 4 seed in the Birmingham-Southern Regional and will take on the host team at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, May 19 to begin the four-team, double-elimination regional.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

