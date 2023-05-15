The long wait for Lewis & Clark College baseball to play in the NCAA Division III tournament will end with a long trip.
The Pioneers are the No. 4 seed in the Birmingham-Southern Regional and will take on the host team at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, May 19 to begin the four-team, double-elimination regional.
Lewis & Clark (30-12) qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the Northwest Conference Tournament on April 23 and hasn’t played a game since sweeping two games from Pacific that day. Birmingham-Southern (39-9) won the Southern Athletic Association for the fourth consecutive year.
Also in the double-elimination regional are the University of La Verne (28-15) and Franklin College (33-11). LaVerne, California is east of Los Angeles, Franklin College is in Indiana.
“It’s going to be a real adventure,” Pioneers coach Matt Kosderka said, noting that playing in a tournament regional so far from home will create lifetime memories for his players.
“It’s been tough having to wait so long,” Kosderka said. “We’re excited to play.”
Part of the adventure is arranging travel, which was the first item of business after the bracket was announced on Monday morning. The hope is the team can travel on Wednesday to have a day to acclimate in Alabama.
Kosderka said he would begin studying the other teams in the region later on Monday.
One thing Kosderka hopes won’t phase his team is the 9 a.m. PDT start time. He noted that the team held a 9 a.m. scrimmage on May 13.
“Control the controllables. That’s what we always say, and that’s what we’ll do,” Kosderka said.
This is the first time Lewis & Clark has qualified for the NCAA D-III playoffs, and its first Northwest Conference baseball title since 1987.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”