Hitting a game-winning shot to beat the buzzer is the kind of play every basketball player dreams of experiencing.
But doing it twice in 22 hours?
That’s what Lewis & Clark junior point guard Nikko Echalas, in his first season with the Pioneers, earned a spot in basketball lore on Palatine Hill by hitting game-winners on consecutive nights to sink Linfield and Pacific Lutheran.
First, Echalas knocked down an open 3-pointer from the right wing to beat visiting Linfield 70-67 on Jan. 13 at Pamplin Sports Center.
The next night at Pacific Lutheran, Echalas’ winner was more dramatic. The 5-foot-9 guard grabbed a rebound and, hanging in the air, put the ball off the backboard and in as time expired for a 69-68 Pioneers’ win.
Describing both plays, Echalas credited teammates for giving him a chance to be the hero. “It’s amazing. But you have to give credit to the whole team. It was a team effort to get us in that position,” Echalas said. “To be able to knock down (those shots), knowing that they have confidence in me, it just felt good.”
Against Linfield with a tie score, Pioneers coach Tim McCrory called a play for top scorer Brenden Patrick to create a shot. Patrick’s attempt to drive the left side of the key was cut off, so he skipped a pass across court to the wide-open Echalas.
One night later, after PLU hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, Patrick was able to drive to the rim but his shot was too strong. Grant Stewart got that rebound, but when his fade-away jumper came up short, Echalas went airborne for the rebound and one-motion put-back basket from about five feet from the rim.
“I knew I just wanted to be down there to get get ready for a rebound, because I knew how (little) time we had,” Echalas said. “And luckily it just bounced my way, with the second effort that Grant gave us, and I was able to just tip it up in.”
Against Linfield, Echalas finished with nine points, five rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. At PLU, he had 11 points and three assists in 26 minutes — and one bloody nose in the boisterous locker room celebration.
“It was just a fun time,” Echalas said. “We all celebrated it and I was just happy for our team to get a win.”
Making the story all the more sweet for Echalas, the game-winners came in his first two games back after missing more than a month with a bruised heel. That injury happened at the end of Echalas’ best game yet, a Dec. 2 win at Willamette where he had 17 points and six assists.
“He was playing tremendous in that game,” McCrory said.
McCrory said the way Echalas responded to the injury was even more impressive.
“Nikko did a really great job of staying connected and still being our point guard the whole time,” McCrory said. “Even though he was out for a month or so, he really just stayed involved with the team.”
The injury was frustrating for Echalas — who was especially disappointed to miss two mid-December games in Southern California that his family planned to attend. He credited his teammates for keeping him mentally involved when he couldn’t play. The game-winning shots were a fun bonus for a player happy just to be back in the action.
Echalas had experienced a game-winning shot once before. As a senior at Arroyo High in San Lorenzo, California, he dribbled the length of the court in the last four seconds for a last-second layup.
Before arriving at Lewis & Clark, Echalas played in 49 games over two seasons for Los Positas College in Livermore, California. Growing up in the Bay Area, Echalas played AAU ball with Lewis & Clark’s Patrick, an Oakland, California native. It was Patrick who connected Echalas and Pioneers coach McCrory.
McCrory said it was cool that Patrick’s pass set up the Echalas 3-pointer to beat Linfield. “You can kind of see that they have a connection on the floor,” McCrory said.
Growing up south of Oakland, California, Echalas said it was his older sister, Yzabelle, who sparked his interest in basketball. He started playing basketball in the second grade and, despite some success in baseball, said his passion always was hoops.
The Pioneers enter games on Friday Jan. 20 at Puget Sound and Saturday, Jan. 21 at home against George Fox with a record of 9-6. They are 3-3 in Northwest Conference play — but 3-0 in conference games with Echalas on the floor.
Echalas is one of six newcomers to the Pioneers this season. McCrory noted that his roster includes players from a variety of backgrounds and locations and that bringing diverse players together is one aspect of coaching McCrory loves.
Back-to-back dramatic wins help that process.
“When you’re able to pull out games like that, it just brings us all together and strengthens the bond,” McCrory said.