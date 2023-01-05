Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets 122622

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes up for a shot against Charlotte on Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.

 PMG PHOTO: JOHN LARIVIERE

The first release of fan voting results for the NBA All-Star Game starters was revealed Thursday morning by the NBA. Only the top 10 vote-getters for the front and back court for each conference was shown.

Damian Lillard is the lone Portland Trail Blazer on either list, coming in at No. 7 in the Western Conference backcourt with 314,158 votes. Steph Curry is No. 1 with 2,715,520 votes.

