The first release of fan voting results for the NBA All-Star Game starters was revealed Thursday morning by the NBA. Only the top 10 vote-getters for the front and back court for each conference was shown.
Damian Lillard is the lone Portland Trail Blazer on either list, coming in at No. 7 in the Western Conference backcourt with 314,158 votes. Steph Curry is No. 1 with 2,715,520 votes.
Lillard, a six-time All-Star, has played in 25 of the Blazers' 37 games this year and is averaging 27.4 points per game and 7.2 assists a night. Lillard hasn't quite played in 70% of Portland's games this year to qualify for statistical leaderboards, but that PPG average would rank ninth in the league currently and the assists would be tied for 10th.
Luka Doncic is second in guard voting, followed by Ja Morant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook. Behind Lillard in eighth is Devin Booker, then Austin Reaves and Jordan Poole.
Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters, with NBA players and media making up 25% of the vote each.
The Western Conference frontcourt is led by LeBron James, who is also the leading the vote getter with 3,168,694 votes. The rest of the front court top 10 is Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Andrew Wiggins, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard and Kevon Looney.
Kevin Durant is second in votes and leads the Eastern Conference overall and in the frontcourt list. Giannis Antetokounmpo is second, followed by Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Kuzma, Paolo Banchero, Nic Claxton and Jarrett Allen.
The Eastern Conference backcourt is led by Kyrie Irving, followed by Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Jaylen Brown, Trae Young, DeMar DeRozan, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Derrick Rose and Darius Garland.
The next fan-voting release will be Jan. 12 and voting continues through Jan. 21. The All-Star starters, plus the two captains will be revealed on Jan. 26.
