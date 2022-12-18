Trail Blazers vs Timberwolves 008.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) directs hsi teammates during a break in the action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Moda Center. PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

A piece of Portland Trail Blazers history is likely going down tonight when the Rose City squad takes on Oklahoma City at 5 p.m.

Damian Lillard sits only 21 points away from 18,041 career points, which would set the new franchise record for points scored in the black and red.

