Season preview: Blazers hope to return to postseason as connected team

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) handles the ball against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 4, 2022, during a preseason game at the Moda Center.

 PMG PHOTO: DIEGO G. DIAZ

The crowd in the last three minutes of the Portland Trail Blazers (23-25) was on its feet as Damian Lillard fell one-point shy of a new career high in points with 60 in the 134-124 win over the Utah Jazz (25-26).

The start to the game looked quite a bit like the game against the Los Angeles Lakers for the Blazers. The first quarter was a dud with the Jazz going up 31-19 after the first frame.

 

