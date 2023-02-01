The Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) used a late, fourth-quarter run to take down the best home team in the NBA in the Memphis Grizzlies (32-19) in a 122-112 win. Memphis entered the game 21-3 at home this season.
Things started slow once again for Portland in the first quarter, but it didn’t take too long to catch up as the Blazers only trailed 32-26 after the first 12.
Jusuf Nurkic started the game, but quickly exited with the same injury designation he came in with being left calf soreness.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant looked strong early, scoring 11 points with five rebounds and four assists in his first run. Anfernee Simons hit a couple 3-pointers to help keep Portland close while Jerami Grant had nine points.
The second quarter belonged to Damian Lillard though as he got to the rim early and often and ended up scoring 12 points on 7 for 7 shooting from the free throw line. He went into halftime with 16 points.
Grant kept scoring as well to have 18 at the break, but Morant became a playmaker to go into half with 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and a 57-52 lead.
However, a tough fall for Grant in the first half led to the forward not returning for the second half with Jabari Walker moving into his starting spot instead. Grant exited due to concussion-like symptoms.
Lillard stepped up the scoring with Grant on the sidelines, scoring 17 points alone in the third aided by two made 3-pointers. The issue was Morant went right along with him.
The Grizzlies star scored 16 points and handed out five assists to get to one rebound shy of a triple double through three quarters. And two late free throws helped put Memphis up 90-84 going into the fourth.
Lillard wasn’t done though, and he eventually shot Portland into the lead with a couple fall-away 3-pointers that put the Blazers up 109-107, and the second making it 112-109.
That second 3-pointer also started a game-defining 8-0 run that saw the Blazers go up 117-109 with a minute to go, punctuated by Drew Eubanks putting defensive player of the year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. on a poster. Happy birthday to Eubanks, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
GO! DREW! GO!#RipCity pic.twitter.com/TJ0PQ2pcEX— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 2, 2023
Memphis played the foul game down the stretch, but the Blazers defense stepped up when it needed to in the final moments of the game, something that’s been missing since November it seems.
Not to be forgotten is Simons, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, most coming from either a drive to the rim or a tough move for a jumper. Simons finished with 26 points.
Lillard was the star once again though, scoring 42 points along with 10 assists and eight rebounds. He was 11 for 22 from the floor and 15 for 16 from the free throw line.
Morant went quiet in the fourth, but still finished with 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Part of the issue in the fourth was Gary Payton II bothering the young star.
Despite being out sized and out rebounded again, Portland found a way to get what feels like its biggest win of the year thanks to its guards doing what they do best.
The Blazers will look to keep the good times rolling, and hope for a healthy Grant, with another 4 p.m. tip coming Friday at Washington.
Standout stats
Playing big: Even with Nurkic out for most of the game, Portland fought well down low and only lost the rebounding battle 44-41. Points in the paint were a little lopsided, 62-40 in Memphis’ favor, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Lillard and Simons from outside. And only 12 of the Grizzlies’ rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Gotta make your free throws: Helping Portland withstand the size issue was it getting to the line consistently and not missing. As a team, the Blazers went 26 for 27 from the charity stripe, aided plenty by Lillard with his 16 attempts.
Where’s Hart?: Josh Hart played nearly 32 minutes and didn’t score. He pitched in two rebounds and two assists along with two fouls and a steal. Normally Hart has been contributing in the margins outside of scoring, but the game against the Grizzlies continues a strange trend of the Blazers starting forward.
Game grade: A
There were plenty of reasons for Portland to lose this game. Nurkic going out early and having to play small, plus Grant exiting after scoring 18 first-half points certainly would have spelled a loss for the Blazers during the past couple months of play. But the Blazers showed their potential when Lillard and Simons can find the rhythm together to not only create for others, but find shots for themselves. Eubanks was big as well down low along with help from Trendon Watford and Shaedon Sharpe. This was a great win on the road for the Blazers who saw all of their players play their role to the T. Now it’s about consistency as Chauncey Billups has preached all season. Can Portland go and repeat it on Friday?