Damian Lillard is the new leader in the clubhouse for the Portland Trail Blazers in career points scored.
The 32-year-old guard passed Clyde Drexler on the all-time franchise list with a free throw at 1:33 left in the third quarter against Oklahoma City for his 21st point of the night.
Drexler finished his 11.5 seasons in Portland with 18,040 points in the black and red, and Lillard’s free throw pushed him to 18,041. The second one made it a quick 18,042 for the career.
"Damian's commitment to Portland is now incapsulated with this prestigious career milestone," Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said in a press release. "His dedication, humility and hard work have been pillars for his path to this very moment. On behalf of the organization, we would like to congratulate Damian on this great achievement and look forward to many more."
Earlier in the week, Lillard also moved into eighth all-time in the NBA in career made 3-pointers (2,223), and also took over sixth place in steals within the Blazers franchise (697).
“I’ve thought about it for years,” Lillard told reporters before the team’s current six-game road trip. “I’ve always said I want to be the best. I want to be the guy where when they say, ‘Who was the best to come through here?’ I want people to look and say it was Dame … Being a part of one organization for this long and being able to sustain this level of success and catch a record like that means a lot to be in that position.”
Portland tied the time at 86 off of Lillard’s historic free throws. The Blazers are currently 17-13 and have won six of their past eight games thanks in part to hot-streak scoring wise from Lillard.
Portland will play in OKC again at 5 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to Denver for a 6 p.m. tip Friday, Dec. 23.
Blazers fans will get their chance to congratulate their team’s new all-time leading scorer at 7 p.m. Dec. 26 when Portland is back home to take on Charlotte.
I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.