Season preview: Blazers hope to return to postseason as connected team

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard comes out for the announcement of starting lineups in a preseason game against the Utah Jazz on Oct. 4, 2022, at the Moda Center.

Damian Lillard is the new leader in the clubhouse for the Portland Trail Blazers in career points scored.

The 32-year-old guard passed Clyde Drexler on the all-time franchise list with a free throw at 1:33 left in the third quarter against Oklahoma City for his 21st point of the night.

Photos: Damian Lillard through the years on his way to Blazers scoring title

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you