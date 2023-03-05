Damian Lillard willed the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) back into the win column on the second game of a six-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Lillard scored 41 points to lead the way in the 122-119 win.
Drew Eubanks came out hot to start the game, scoring eight points in the first quarter while Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe provided a spark off the bench.
Meanwhile Lillard had a quiet first half for his standards this season, going into the break with 14 points, eight of which came from the free throw line as the guard went to work getting to the hoop. For the Magic, shoe-in Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero had 16 points at halftime, but his team trailed 58-56.
Lillard finally found his outside shot in the third quarter, scoring 17 points alone in the frame thanks to four made 3-pointers. All the shooting helped bail the Blazers offense out on a night where they'd finish with 17 turnovers.
However Orlando tied the game at 113 with less than a minute to go and it seemed like the cardiac-arrest Blazers might blow another lead. Instead, Little came down and a hit 3-pointer to go up 116-113 and Portland hit six consecutive free throws between Lillard and Jerami Grant to ice the game.
Lillard scored 10 more in the fourth to finish with 41 points on the night. The last time Portland won a game without Lillard scoring at least 30 points came back on Feb. 3 against Washington, when Lillard had 29.
Grant chipped in 20 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Banchero finished with 26 points while Franz Wagner scored 24.
The win leaves Portland still in 13th in the West, but only .5 a game back of Utah for the 10th spot and three games back of Minnesota for the sixth spot. Will the time come to make the climb? Who knows.
Portland heads north to play Detroit on the back-to-back Monday, tipping off at 4 p.m.