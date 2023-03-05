NEW Blazers vs Lakers 002.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shares a moment with teammate Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (2) at Moda Center.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Damian Lillard willed the Portland Trail Blazers (30-34) back into the win column on the second game of a six-game road trip against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Lillard scored 41 points to lead the way in the 122-119 win.

Drew Eubanks came out hot to start the game, scoring eight points in the first quarter while Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe provided a spark off the bench.

