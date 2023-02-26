Damian Lillard sure didn’t take a game against the struggling Houston Rockets for granted.
Lillard scored a career-high 71 points Sunday — 41 in the first half — as the Blazers beat the Rockets 131-114 at Moda Center.
Lillard’s 71 points are tied for the eighth most ever scored in an NBA game. Only Wilt Chamberlin, Kobe Bryant and David Thompson ever scored more in a game that did not go into overtime.
Lillard made 13 of 22 3-pointers, all 14 of his free throws and shot 22 for 38 overall. He had six assists, six rebounds and only two turnovers.
The extraordinary performance came in Lillard’s first action since starring in the All-Star Game a week earlier. Lillard played 39 minutes in the game against the last-place Rockets.
Afterward, Lillard talked about the urgency he and his team needs to play with for the remainder of the season.
Coach Chauncey Billups raved about Lillard’s efficiency and the way he let the game come to him, calling the performance “a piece of art.”
Lillard scored 16 points in the first quarter, 25 in the second (including a series of deep 3-pointers that lifted Portland to a 15-point halftime lead), nine in the third and 21 in the fourth.
Lillard made 9 of his first 12 3-point attempts (8 of 11 in the first half). But his most impactful bucket might have been when he flew down the lane for a flying one-handed jam on a three-point play that extended the lead to 13 points with 6:20 left in the game.
Lillard’s 13 3-pointers rank as tied for the second most made in a single game in NBA history. Only Klay Thompson (14) has made more.
The Rockets cut a 23-point deficit to five midway through the fourth quarter, but Lillard wouldn’t let it get tighter. When the Rockets pulled within eight early in the fourth quarter, Lillard re-entered the game after a Billups timeout and promptly drilled his 10th three of the night.
Jerami Grant, who had missed three games with concussion symptoms, had 13 points and five rebounds. Nassir Little had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists off the bench.
Houston had seven players score in double figures, led by 17 points apiece from Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun.
The Blazers (29-31, 11th in the West) are at Golden State on Tuesday and home against New Orleans on Wednesday.
Key stats
Mr. Efficiency: Lillard’s 71 points are the most in a game by a player who played fewer than 40 minutes.
Dame in the record books: On his way to scoring 71 points, Lillard had the fifth 60-point game of his career, passing Michael Jordan’s four. Only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32) had more 60-point games in NBA history.
Houston dominates paint: Okay, it didn’t matter, but Houston outscored Portland 74-38 in the paint and outrebounded the Blazers 48-37. On a night when the 3-point shooting isn’t as successful, those numbers would be hard to beat.
Postgame reaction
Billups on Lillard: “Well, first of all, to have 41 at the half was insane. Then, we come out in the second half, and the third quarter he just made every right play. … He just wasn't forcing it at all. He understood what they were gonna come out and do. And that takes some incredible discipline to know, 'Alright, I'm not gonna force it. I know I can get my career high. But I will just fall back.' And that was what was so impressive to me.”
The coach said he could tell early by Lillard’s aggressiveness, and the Moda Center crowd’s reactions, that it could be a special night.
“You could sense it just kept getting louder and louder every time he made a shot, and then it was even loud when he shot a shot and missed, the 'Awww,' — that was even loud, so I was like, 'Man, this is gonna be crazy tonight.'
“Even when he had his career high, he still didn't force shots. Even though we just ran every single thing for him, he still didn't force,” Billups said, emphasizing how well Lillard took advantage of Houston’s approaches to defending him. “ It really, really was a masterful performance. It was a piece of art, man. That was incredible. It really was.”
Lillard on his big night: “I was super aggressive the whole first half. Then, towards the end of the second quarter they started to play different types of defenses, but I had my mind made up that I was gonna keep attacking them regardless. I had it going. In the third quarter, they just sold out. I was bringing the ball up, I think the first possession and I wasn't even to half court and they just ran a guy at me. And I think that was a team that presents that type of defense, you got to just accept it and embrace it and that's where you got to depend on your teammates to take them out of that type of coverage.”
Lillard on having a blood draw for a random drug test post game: “I mean, honestly, I was like, 'Are y'all serious, I did a urine test yesterday, and they back it up with the blood draw tonight after the game. It was actually my first time in my career being tested after the game. And then, aside from that, they know that I'm scared of needles. I know I got a lot of tattoos, but when you're doing a blood draw, it's different than tattoos.”
Game grade: C.
This grade isn’t about the entertainment value of the night. No one who was there is going to soon forget being there, which is special for a February game featuring a team like the Rockets. Dame’s memorable show aside, the Blazers were unable to put away a team that is among the worst in the NBA. Yes, Portland was again without Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, but ideally, Lillard wouldn’t have had to play the fourth quarter had Portland, which led by as many as 23 points, kept its lead in double digits in the second half.