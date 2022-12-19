Lillard exits early in Blazers' 118-113 loss to Utah

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard awaits the start of the game against Brooklyn on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Moda Center.

On a historic night in Portland Trail Blazers history, the team lost in brutal fashion, falling to Oklahoma City 123-121 on a buzzer-beating jumper by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer thanks to 28 points and six made 3-pointers. The record breaking point came on a free throw at the 1:33 mark in the third quarter.

