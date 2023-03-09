Gresham High School boys basketball coach Corey Lockhart said he thought the shot looked good coming out of senior Esyah Pippa-White’s hands.
However, the ball banked off the backboard, hit the front of the rim and went out as time expired, giving Lincoln the 60-59 win in their 6A quarterfinal matchup at the Chiles Center.
Despite being down 10 with 2:20 to go in the game, the Gophers made it a nail-biter at the end in a game where Lincoln led from wire-to-wire.
“We came out strong, we started really well and then we kind of got complacent and expected that we would just be able to not play any harder and they wouldn’t be able to come back,” Lincoln senior Malachi Seely-Roberts said. “At the end, we struggled a little bit handling their pressure once they started getting more physical.”
FinalNo. 4 Lincoln 60No. 5 GreshamThis close on the final shot by Pippa-White #opreps pic.twitter.com/mhteoMXcPt— Austin White (@ajw_sports) March 10, 2023
Coming out the strongest was Malachi’s twin brother Moroni, who put up eight points in the first quarter to help power the Cardinals to an early 19-10 lead.
Lincoln’s biggest strength all season is its size, and that caused some early issues for the Gophers trying to get into their offense and get up their normal plethora of shots.
“There were a few spots you could see they were bigger, we would try to finish the ball and (Lincoln) is just up there,” Lockhart said. “Those guys are big and that’s a good team. If we get a solid jump stop, give them a pump fake and then finish, it would have been better.”
While going inside was tough at first, the Gophers started to heat up from outside with RJ Alexander hitting two triples, followed by Pippa-White and Riddle knocking one down each.
Those shots helped the Gophers withstand the Seely-Roberts wave and going into halftime only trailing 33-30.
Moroni went into the break with 18 points and seven rebounds though, showing why he’s one of the best players in the state.
“I’m kind of just used to it now,” Malachi said of his brother. “You know that he’s going to come out his hardest and just dominate every game.”
Lincoln’s size continued to be a problem into the third quarter as 6-foot-11 center Graham Eikenberry got on the glass with a couple of important offensive putbacks to keep scoring points for a Cardinals squad that started to get a little colder.
Defensively, the Cardinals kept up the pace with its full-court press and tried to wear down the dynamic guards the Gophers possess in Pippa-White, Riddle, Marcus McKinney and Alexander.
Lincoln went into the fourth up 48-41 and started to see the game changing in their direction through the fourth, eventually bubbling the lead to 58-48 with 2:20 to go.
That’s when Gresham started to give the ball to its hot hand in Alexander, who knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game following a missed shot by Moroni.
That shot made it 58-52 with 1:36 to go, still a big lead in a shot-clock-less high school game and a team that passes the ball well like Lincoln.
Well, the Cardinals froze up a bit and turned the ball over on a couple offensive fouls.
“I think part of it was my fault because I said, ‘Let’s take good shots,’ and I think some how my kids interpreted it as, ‘Take no shots,’” Lincoln coach Heather Seely-Roberts said. “I thought we went away from what we were doing well, that wasn’t Lincoln basketball we like to run.”
Pippa-White made it 58-53 after getting fouled, and then Alexander hit his fifth triple to make it 58-56 with 36 seconds to go.
Malachi was sent to the line and hit both free throws to make it 60-56, but Riddle came down and drilled one from the left side to make it 60-59 with 13 seconds left.
A few more seconds ran off the clock as Moroni tried to collect the ball from the stands, but eventually time was called with 4.5 seconds to go.
Moroni was fouled, but missed the front end of the 1-and-1. Riddle rebounded it and called timeout, giving Gresham 2.4 seconds to draw up a game-winning play.
Pippa-White got the inbound pass going right to left, turned up court and pulled from about 30-feet looking for the win.
The shot didn’t quite fall, leaving Lincoln with the win and their first trip to the final four since 2018.
“I hope it doesn’t go in,” Moroni said watching the final shot from Pippa-White, who’s mother was coached by Heather back at Ashland High School.
Moroni finished the game with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead Lincoln. Malachi chipped in 18 on four made 3-pointers and Eikenberry had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Alexander and Pippa-White each scored 17 points, the former hitting five 3-pointers along the way. Ulysses Gutierrez-Guzman added in 11 points and six rebounds.
A classic twins game from the Lincoln seniors, who along with their head coach and mother Heather get to play in the 6A semifinals now.
“I yell at them more than I yell at some of the other kids,” Heather said with a smile. “The Saturday game (against Cleveland) I couldn’t even eat or sleep for 24 hours because I couldn’t even let my mind think about what would happen if we don’t win this game. That would be my last game with my boys.”
Being at state means winning or losing you get another shot, and for the Cardinals their next shot will be against No. 1 West Linn in the semifinals.
That matchup will come at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Chiles Center with a spot in the title game on the line.
“We were only focused on Gresham throughout this whole week, so now that we’re over Gresham we can really focus on West Linn,” Moroni said. “I think we’re just going to have to play Lincoln basketball, we’re not going to beat them playing West Linn ball.”