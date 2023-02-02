PSU Football coach Bruce Barnum in 2022

Portland State football coach Bruce Barnum believes the transfer portal has helped the Vikings land a strong class of high school recruits.

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

Is it possible the unpredictable new world of college football will be a boon for Bruce Barnum’s Portland State Vikings?

Results of the recent recruiting cycle indicate that just might be the case.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you