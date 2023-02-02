Is it possible the unpredictable new world of college football will be a boon for Bruce Barnum’s Portland State Vikings?
Results of the recent recruiting cycle indicate that just might be the case.
Entering his ninth season as head coach, Barnum announced a 22-player class on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that ranks as one of the better groups of his tenure at Portland State. In fact, the Vikings’ class is rated near the top of FCS subdivision schools by 247Sports.
The class is heavy on big guys, with seven defensive linemen and four offensive linemen. Barnum noted that last season a lack of depth up front was a challenge on both fronts.
“I thought we needed to fix that. Our death became an issue with our injuries last year, and that's the first time that's happened and I'm not gonna let it happen again,” Barnum said.
Barnum said he hasn’t yet lost any impact players to the transfer portal, but said it’s a constant battle to keep on top of the portal.
“What I'm finding is, because (FBS programs are) trading guys in the portal and recruiting guys off other teams, I'm getting better high school athletes,” Barnum said.
Nineteen of the 22 players announced on Wednesday are coming to PSU from high school. Exceptions are senior transfers Dallas Holliday, an offensive lineman who played in 34 games over four seasons at Boise State; Jermaine Braddock, a wide receiver who played in 44 games (70 catches, 869 yards and six touchdowns) over four seasons at San Jose State; and Alex Navarro-Silva, a junior defensive lineman from Riverside (California) Community College.
"And we aren't done yet. We have the foundation at those positions, and we will continue to recruit looking at the portal and transfers as well now,” Barnum said.
Quarterback is another position where Barnum wants to improve his depth. He noted that starter Dante Chachere, who is entering his junior season, was only fully healthy for one game in 2022, his first as the Vikings’ starter.
To improve Chachere’s durability, Barnum said the QB is working to put on weight and now weighs about 192 pounds after finishing last season at 176.
Returning depth at quarterback is inexperienced. Freshman Logan Gonzalez redshirted last season. Sophomore Keegan Stancato did not play last season after transferring from Dixie State.
Joining the quarterback room will be a pair of athletic recruits: Gabe Downing from Olympia, Washington and Jazel Riley IV, a dual-threat QB from Lakewood, Colorado. Barnum said he’d like to add one more QB, if he’s the right fit.
Perhaps the splashiest recruit on offense is running back in Delon Thompson (5-foot-9, 200 pounds) from Newbury Park, California. As a senior at St. Bonaventure High, Thompson ran for 2,388 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 211 yards and five scores.
“He’s electric,” Barnum said.
Thompson was the top running back Barnum targeted this recruiting cycle.
“It doesn't happen that often,” Barnum said. “I usually don't get that guy, but we got him this year and I still think it's because of the portal.”
Thompson joins a group that includes bigger backs in senior Andrew Van Buren (6-0, 240) and junior Jobi Malary (5-11, 225/Barlow High) and quick backs in redshirt freshman Quincy Craig (5-9, 185) and junior Jalynnee McGee (5-10, 195).
In addition to bolstering the depth on the defensive line, the Vikings landed three-star linebacker Michael Montgomery out of Seattle’s Garfield High. The defensive player of the year in Seattle’s Metro League, Barnum said Montgomery would have had Power Five interest if not for suffering a broken leg as a senior.
Three of the six players who signed letters of intent with Portland State in December were offensive linemen. Also signing in December was Zach Wusstig out of South Salem High. Wusstig is listed as a defensive back, but Barnum noted he is a versatile athlete.
The other two Oregonians in the class are defensive lineman Spencer Elliott from Bend’s Summit High and defensive back DeMarcus Houston from West Albany High. Elliott was named the Oregon Class 5A defensive player of the year.
The other defensive back who signed was Jaden DeCosta from Inglewood (California) High.
Nate Richter (6-3, 220) is a receiver/tight end/linebacker out of Henderson, Nevada and one of several in this recruiting class who could play on offense or on defense in college.
Among the high school signees on offense are three-star wide receiver Eric Denham out of California prep power St. John Bosco High and tight end Kristian Ingman from Reno, Nevada.
Barnum praised the work of his staff in recruiting, highlighting the efforts of running backs coach/recruiting coordinator AC Patterson and of Terry Davis, the program’s director of player personnel.
Barnum called Patterson, who returned to the PSU staff last year after three seasons on the staff of the Minnesota Vikings, a rising star in the coaching ranks.
For what it’s worth, as of Thursday, Feb. 2, 247Sports had Portland State’s class ranked 129th in all of college football, highest among Big Sky Conference schools.
Portland State has not yet announced dates for its spring football practices.
The Vikings are scheduled to open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Oregon, then visit Wyoming on Sept. 9. Barnum is still looking to add a third non-conference game. PSU’s Big Sky Conference home games are Sept. 23 against Cal Poly, Oct. 21 vs. Idaho State, Oct. 23 vs. Eastern Washington, Nov. 11 vs. Montana. The Vikings’ conference road games are Sept. 30 at Montana State, Oct. 14 at Northern Arizona, Nov. 4 at UC Davis and Nov. 18 at Northern Colorado.
Portland State will not play Sacramento State, Idaho or Weber State in 2023.