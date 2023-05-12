Knocking out a promoter’s cousin in the second round is a pretty good way to get noticed as a boxer.
When that promotor is the 11-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya, it’s certainly a loud statement.
That is exactly what Victor Morales Jr. wanted to accomplish on April 29 when he knocked out Diego De La Hoya to claim the vacant WBA Intercontinental Featherweight belt.
The win is the biggest yet for the 25-year-old Morales, a Vancouver, Washington native who since he was 7 years old has trained at West Portland Boxing in the Garden Home neighborhood. He is coached there by his father, Victor Morales Sr., and by Jason Marquoit, the West Portland Boxing head coach and a local attorney.
The win over Diego De La Hoya is the biggest yet in a career that included being an age-group 119-pound national champion and USA Boxing outstanding boxer in 2014. As a pro, the 5-foot-7 Morales is competing in the weight class for fighters no heavier than 126 pounds.
The knockout improved Morales to 18 wins and one draw in 19 bouts as a professional, dating to the summer of 2016. Had he been both 12 days sooner, Morales Jr. might well have represented the United States at the 2016 Olympics, where participants must be at least 19 years old.
Name recognition is a big part of the fight game. That’s why this opportunity was so important — and why Morales didn’t hesitate to take advantage when an opening arrived.
“We had to win it this way (by knockout),” Morales Sr. said, noting that fighting a De La Hoya in Texas meant the judges were likely to favor the fighter with the big name over someone from Portland.
Morales Jr. sent De La Hoya to the canvas twice in the second round, the second one at 1:08 into the round ending the fight.
De La Hoya dropped to 24-2 as a pro. Once considered a world title contender, the Mexicali, Mexico fighter appeared to be surprised by how aggressive Morales was to start the second round
“I knew that I had already hurt him once, so I went for it in the second round,” Morales Jr. said. “When I put him down the first time, I looked over at my dad and he said ‘Go for it.’ So that's what I did. I went for it and now I'm starting to get the recognition that I feel like I deserved over the last 18 years.”
By beating the cousin of one of boxing’s all-time greats — and by doing it in Arlington, Texas — Morales Jr. set himself up for bigger opportunities. This was an interesting dynamic because Morales Jr. also fights for Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions.
During an interview session following the fight, Oscar De La Hoya congratulated Morales.
Morales said that some fans on social media were not kind to Oscar De La Hoya for congratulating a fighter who knocked out his cousin, though the public might not be aware that Morales is also promoted by De La Hoya’s company.
“When he congratulated me, he said: ‘That's how you put on a show and that's how you make a statement.’ And, I said I was going to go ahead and do the same thing again and again and again,” Morales Jr. said.
Morales Jr. has three younger brothers. Though his siblings no longer fight competitively, each helps Victor train. Tyler Morales, two years younger, is his brother’s cut man.
“It’s still a family affair,” said Morales Sr., who moved to the Northwest from El Paso, Texas in the late 1990s to escape gang violence. A few years later his wife, Tabitha, discovered West Portland Boxing and the gym in the basement of the Garden Home Recreation Center became a second home for the family.
In some ways, getting the fight against Diego De La Hoya was more of a challenge than winning it, the Morales said. Oscar De La Hoya and his management team initially turned down a request from the Morales for the matchup. So, Morales Jr. took to social media to call out Diego De La Hoya. Soon after, the matchup was scheduled.
Morales Jr. said he isn’t certain who he will next challenge — or if he’ll call anyone else out on social media to try to get a matchup. He’s hopeful that since he has moved into the WBA top 10 and anticipates moving into the WBC top 10, that he’ll become more in demand for bigger events.
It’s clear Morales is up for whatever — or whoever — challenges him next.
“Going forward, I have no idea who else we're gonna call out,” Morales Jr. said.