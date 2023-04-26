While Lucas Geren may be a junior at Cleveland High School, he’s taken a more Theodore Roosevelt approach to his baseball game.
Speak softly, and carry a big stick. And he sure has sent some baseballs far.
Warriors head coach Steve Geiszler is quick to recall Geren’s freshman season, which was the truncated and unofficial year in 2021.
Cleveland’s home field at Powell Park faces toward the intersection of SE Powell Boulevard and SE 22nd Avenue with a good amount of space between the streets and the extra layer of grass beyond the outfield fence.
Geren launched one down the left field side that Geiszler said went into the road on 22nd, which is probably around 400 feet from home plate.
“It was one of the biggest home runs I’ve seen,” Geiszler, who's in his sixth year as the Cleveland head coach, said. “He's got some power, he's had some balls that go a long way.”
It’s important to note the monster shot was also a grand slam for Geren. And it came in the midst of him throwing a perfect game on the hill.
Last season as a sophomore, the power pitcher was named an all-league first-teamer as a utility player and also as one of the five pitchers.
Now in 2023, Geren is hitting 83-85 mph consistently with his fastball and mixes in a slider, curveball and a changeup.
With all that in the bag for Geren, who plays third when he’s not pitching, Cleveland’s been competitive in 2023 despite having a young and inexperienced crew after the Warriors lost 13 seniors from 2022.
“He’s a natural,” Geiszler said. “Every time he goes out and throws, we know we're gonna be in a baseball game. And he's got a big stick. He’s quiet but he swings it hard, he's a quiet leader. We like it when he's on the hill.”
After a sweep of McDaniel, the Warriors are sitting at 8-8 overall on the year and in a tie for fourth place in the PIL at 5-5 with Franklin. They sit at No. 27 in the OSAA 6A rankings.
What Cleveland may lack in experience, it makes up for with youthful energy as the roster makes itself heard with plenty of supportive vocals during at bats and words of encouragement when out on defense.
One of the loudest voices is senior catcher Joey Irish, who transferred to the Warriors from La Salle Prep.
Despite not having as much time in the green and gold, he felt welcomed and bonded with the crew quickly.
“It's gone a lot better than I thought and we're actually pretty well bonded,” Irish said. “Like we're pretty comfortable with each other and we're just having fun out there.”
Geren, one of only a few holdovers from varsity a season ago, said he’s felt the same way with the team clicking well despite the lack of familiarity.
Baseball has been a big part of Geren’s life and making new friends through the game has been the best part in the junior’s eyes, so a new group of guys was a welcomed sight.
Since sending that deep fly out as a freshman, the rest of Oregon baseball has become well aware of Geren and what he’s able to do. Geiszler said the biggest change Geren has had to make is seeing more breaking pitches at the plate now that he’s up at the top of the order and teams know the talent he has.
On the hill, Geren’s been working his changeup more in the rotation with his curveball and slider already well established.
He’ll get plenty of practice with some of the top PIL teams still on the Warriors’ schedule. Cleveland plays a three-game set with Lincoln this week followed by Grant and Roosevelt to close out the year.
The biggest challenge for the Warriors is coming out ready to play, with Geren, Irish and Geiszler all stating they’ve struggled in the first inning. To be expected for a crew still adjusting to the varsity level.
Still, the Warriors are in a good spot to make a run for the postseason, whether as an autobid from the top three spots in the PIL or an at-large bid.
The ceiling is high for a roster starting up to five sophomores and freshmen at a time. And with their leader in Geren carrying the big stick, the Warriors are set to go far for years to come.
“They're prone to make mistakes because it's their first year on varsity, but I like the way they play. They're loose and they come out and they're not afraid, they're not timid,” Geiszler said. “I still think we can compete for the four spot, that's always always our goal, try to get that four or three spot and get into the playoffs.”