Lucas Geren Cleveland baseball vs McDaniel 042123

Cleveland junior Lucas Geren tosses a warmup throw to first base in between innings against McDaniel on April 21 at Powell Park.

 PMG Photo: Austin White

While Lucas Geren may be a junior at Cleveland High School, he’s taken a more Theodore Roosevelt approach to his baseball game.

Speak softly, and carry a big stick. And he sure has sent some baseballs far.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you