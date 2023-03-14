Thorns unveil new look — The Portland Thorns alternate jersey for the 2023 season has generated plenty of love and hate in social media reactions.
It certainly is unique.
The club also retains last season’s black jersey with red hoops as its primary kit.
The new jersey is cream color with dark green shorts. The club’s original logo is in the center of the jersey with three stars signifying its three league titles vertically above the logo. Roses and thorns adorn the shoulders and sleeves.
Our opinion: while the jersey’s tattoo-culture look is a bit busy in the opinion of this grizzled sports writer, the cream jersey and deep green sorts are a sharp combo.
Of course, no one should turn to sports journalists for fashion critiques. Check out some player reactions in The Athletic (subscription required).
One more observation, this one about the Timbers pink and burgundy rose jersey unveiled a season ago. We like the look, but only when paired with the burgundy shorts. With white shorts, that jersey doesn’t pop.
We’ll return to our lane now.
Track and field has lost a legend with the death of Olympic high jump champion Dick Fosbury — the man who moved his sport forward by jumping backward.
Fosbury revolutionized the high jump by going over the bar backwards, winning two NCAA championships at Oregon State and the gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. He developed the technique while competing at Medford High because as a freshman he was unable to clear the minimum height to compete using the standard technique of the time.
Known as the “Fosbury flop” his technique quickly replaced the previous straddle method of jumping over the bar facing the bar.
Raised in Medford, Fosbury is a member of the United States Olympic Hall of Fame, the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame, the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame, the Oregon State Sports Hall of Fame, the World Humanitarian Hall of Fame, and the National High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Fosbury, who spent much of his adult life in Idaho, died March 12 of lymphoma.
Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristin Thompson.
A sculpture honoring Fosbury on the Oregon State campus was unveiled in 2018, the 50th anniversary of his Olympic gold medal.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
