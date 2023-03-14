Thorns unveil new look — The Portland Thorns alternate jersey for the 2023 season has generated plenty of love and hate in social media reactions.

Portland Thorns 2023 alternate jersey

The Portland Thorns new alternate jersey for 2023 is cream colored and uses the original club logo from 2013 in the center of the shirt.

It certainly is unique.

Portland Thorns alternate 2023 uniform modeled by Christine Sinclair

Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair models the club's 2023 alternate jersey.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

