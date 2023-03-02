Oregon State cheer leads OSU football onto field at Providence Park

Oregon State's 2023 football opener has been moved to Sept. 3, a Sunday, at San Jose State and will be on a television network to be announced.

 PMG Photo: John Lariviere

Oregon State football opener — Oregon State’s season-opening football game at San Jose State will be played on Sunday, Sept. 3 to accommodate television. The time and television network have not been announced.

The Beavers home opener in the renovated Reser Stadium is Sept. 9 against UC Davis.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

